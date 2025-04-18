Kenya: Govt Bans 11 Chinese Cigarettes for Violating Tobacco Laws

18 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The government has banned the importation of 11 Chinese cigarette brands for violating the Tobacco Control Act 2007 and Tobacco Control Regulations 2014.

Some of the brands include RGD Blue, Huangshan, Harmonization, Septwolves, Naijing, and Guiyang, among others.

The Tobacco Control Act 2007 provides a legal framework for controlling tobacco products, including their production, sale, labeling, advertising, and sponsorship.

"On 25th March 2025, a multi-agency team comprising Ministry of Health (MOH) Officials and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) visited and inspected your premises," the Tobacco Control Board Secretary Anthony Wainaina wrote in a letter to KRA Commissioner General.

"Four (4) brands: (Harmonization, Septwolves, Naijing and Goldenleaf) were not found in the MOH database. Upon further evaluation, all the 11 brands were found to be in violation of the Tobacco Control Act 2007 and Tobacco Control Regulations 2014," he added.

In 2024, the Ministry of Health approved the sale of Huanghelou Golden and Huanghelou 1916 Filter cigarettes after a review that showed compliance with the Tobacco Control Act, 2007, and the Tobacco Control Regulations, 2014.

"The purpose of this letter there is to inform you that all clearance letters issued to your company earlier authorizing the importation of the tobacco products are hereby withdrawn/cancelled and recalled with immediate effect."

