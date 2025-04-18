Zimbabwe: March 31 Protests - Three Suspects Granted Bail

Three of the 98 suspects arrested on March 31 accused of staging a protest demanding the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa have been granted bail by the High Court.

Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange and Sthabile Maduve were released on US$100 bail each by Justice Lucy Mungwari who ruled that there was no justification for their continued detention.

"Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel it is ordered that -The appeal is allowed.

"The ruling by Magistrate Ruth Moyo handed down on the 4th of April 2025 refusing the appellants bail pending trial be and is hereby set aside in its entirety.

"The appellants be and are hereby admitted to bail on the following conditions:Each Appellant is to pay US$100 to the Clerk of Court," rules the judge.

Mungwari also ordered the three to continue residing at their given addresses as part of their bail conditions.

The three, represented by their attorney, Douglas Coltart of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are being charged with public violence.

They were arrested at CoppaCabana bus terminus, separately from the other 95 who remain in jail, having been denied bail on fears that there will be public disorder if they are freed.