Zimbabwe: School Head Forced to Reverse Dismissal of Pupil Over Unpaid Beam Funds

18 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Authorities at Sherenje Primary School in Headlands, who dismissed an underprivileged student from school for failing to pay fees, have been forced to reverse their decision following the intervention of rights lawyers.

The student whose tuition is paid by government under the state-funded Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) was stopped from going to school after her guardian failed to pay the required US$30.

This was despite the fact that her circumstances were known.

"This saw the 10-year-old student missing out on attending her Grade 4 lessons as her legal guardian could not afford to pay tuition fees amounting to US$30.

"As a result, the student's guardian enlisted the services of human rights lawyers Tatenda Sigauke and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who wrote a letter of demand to the school head at Sherenje Primary School demanding that her right to education be respected through allowing her within a period of 24 hours to attend lessons and access basic education, failure of which they would institute legal proceedings against the school authorities," said the lawyers.

In their letter, Sigauke and Tavagadza advised and reminded the school authorities about the provisions of the Education (General) Regulations of 2025, which were promulgated through Statutory Instrument 13 of 2025 by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, which provide that every child of school going age shall be afforded equal opportunity to access to education and that basic education is compulsory and if the parents of the pupil cannot afford paying the school fees at a government-run school, the state should assist.

In addition, Sigauke and Tavagadza said that since the Constitution guarantees the right to education, exclusion of a child from school for non-payment of fees is a direct infringement on the right to education and would reverse the progressive elaboration of the Bill of Rights and the Education Regulations.

The human rights lawyers warned the school authorities not to use undue pressure to enforce payment of tuition fees by using the pupil as a pawn, as this is unlawful.

Eventually, the school immediately allowed the 10-year-old student to attend lessons while the issue of payment of school fees was being sorted out.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.