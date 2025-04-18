Zimbabwe: School Head Forced to Reverse Dismissal of Pupil Over Unpaid Beam Funds

Authorities at Sherenje Primary School in Headlands, who dismissed an underprivileged student from school for failing to pay fees, have been forced to reverse their decision following the intervention of rights lawyers.

The student whose tuition is paid by government under the state-funded Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) was stopped from going to school after her guardian failed to pay the required US$30.

This was despite the fact that her circumstances were known.

"This saw the 10-year-old student missing out on attending her Grade 4 lessons as her legal guardian could not afford to pay tuition fees amounting to US$30.

"As a result, the student's guardian enlisted the services of human rights lawyers Tatenda Sigauke and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who wrote a letter of demand to the school head at Sherenje Primary School demanding that her right to education be respected through allowing her within a period of 24 hours to attend lessons and access basic education, failure of which they would institute legal proceedings against the school authorities," said the lawyers.

In their letter, Sigauke and Tavagadza advised and reminded the school authorities about the provisions of the Education (General) Regulations of 2025, which were promulgated through Statutory Instrument 13 of 2025 by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, which provide that every child of school going age shall be afforded equal opportunity to access to education and that basic education is compulsory and if the parents of the pupil cannot afford paying the school fees at a government-run school, the state should assist.

In addition, Sigauke and Tavagadza said that since the Constitution guarantees the right to education, exclusion of a child from school for non-payment of fees is a direct infringement on the right to education and would reverse the progressive elaboration of the Bill of Rights and the Education Regulations.

The human rights lawyers warned the school authorities not to use undue pressure to enforce payment of tuition fees by using the pupil as a pawn, as this is unlawful.

Eventually, the school immediately allowed the 10-year-old student to attend lessons while the issue of payment of school fees was being sorted out.