Ethiopia: Sea Access to Propel Ethiopia's Role in Regional Trade - Expert

18 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the sea is driven by a strategic imperative for survival, economic development, and regional integration, a political expert has underscored.

Speaking to local media, West Texas A&M University Political Science and International Relations Assistant Prof. Kaleb Demerew (PhD) emphasized that Ethiopia's quest for a sea outlet should not be viewed as a threat to the Horn of Africa (HoA). Instead, it presents a vital opportunity for enhanced regional trade, prosperity, and economic cooperation.

"Ethiopia's desire for sea access is fundamentally about survival, national sovereignty, and long-term development. This is not a unique aspiration. In today's globalized world, every developing country strives for secure and consistent access to international trade routes," Kaleb noted.

With a population exceeding 130 million, Ethiopia cannot be decoupled from the need for dependable maritime access. The expert stressed that in the context of a highly interconnected international system, sea access is not just a logistical issue but a matter of national interest and regional stability.

Historical records, including United Nations documents from the 1990s and various diplomatic sources, have acknowledged Ethiopia's longstanding status as a sovereign nation with maritime access. Kaleb argued that this historical precedent reinforces the legitimacy of Ethiopia's current ambitions.

He further pointed out that the disruption of Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea began with Italian colonial expansion. "Italy's colonization of Eritrea marked the beginning of Ethiopia's maritime isolation in the modern era. That disruption had long-term implications not only for Ethiopia but for regional dynamics as a whole," he stated.

Kaleb concluded that restoring Ethiopia's sea access would not only benefit the country but also enhance regional economic integration and shared prosperity across the HoA.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 APRIL 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.