Ethiopia: Sea Access to Propel Ethiopia's Role in Regional Trade - Expert

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the sea is driven by a strategic imperative for survival, economic development, and regional integration, a political expert has underscored.

Speaking to local media, West Texas A&M University Political Science and International Relations Assistant Prof. Kaleb Demerew (PhD) emphasized that Ethiopia's quest for a sea outlet should not be viewed as a threat to the Horn of Africa (HoA). Instead, it presents a vital opportunity for enhanced regional trade, prosperity, and economic cooperation.

"Ethiopia's desire for sea access is fundamentally about survival, national sovereignty, and long-term development. This is not a unique aspiration. In today's globalized world, every developing country strives for secure and consistent access to international trade routes," Kaleb noted.

With a population exceeding 130 million, Ethiopia cannot be decoupled from the need for dependable maritime access. The expert stressed that in the context of a highly interconnected international system, sea access is not just a logistical issue but a matter of national interest and regional stability.

Historical records, including United Nations documents from the 1990s and various diplomatic sources, have acknowledged Ethiopia's longstanding status as a sovereign nation with maritime access. Kaleb argued that this historical precedent reinforces the legitimacy of Ethiopia's current ambitions.

He further pointed out that the disruption of Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea began with Italian colonial expansion. "Italy's colonization of Eritrea marked the beginning of Ethiopia's maritime isolation in the modern era. That disruption had long-term implications not only for Ethiopia but for regional dynamics as a whole," he stated.

Kaleb concluded that restoring Ethiopia's sea access would not only benefit the country but also enhance regional economic integration and shared prosperity across the HoA.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 APRIL 2025