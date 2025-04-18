Ethiopia, Russia Expand Health Partnership With Training, Hospital Renovation

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia and Russia are deepening their cooperation in the health sector through targeted initiatives focused on medical training, hospital renovation, and epidemic response readiness, according to Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador, Evgeny confirmed that the collaboration is already showing concrete results. "We are not only planning; we are actively working on it," he said, highlighting the ongoing participation of Ethiopian doctors in short-term training programs in Russia.

These programs, conducted mainly in October and November, provide Ethiopian medical professionals with hands-on experience and opportunities to upgrade their skills in various specialties.

A major milestone in the partnership is the renovation of the historic Balcha Hospital in Addis Ababa. The project includes the establishment of specialized capacity-building departments aimed at equipping Ethiopian doctors with modern medical knowledge and clinical expertise.

"I believe this initiative will enable many Ethiopian doctors to expand their capabilities, ultimately improving patient care across the country," Amb. , Evgeny added.

The partnership is set to gain further momentum with the upcoming visit of a high-level Russian delegation to Ethiopia later this April. The delegation will be led by Anna Popova, Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation and head of Rospotrebnadzor--the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being.

According to the ambassador, Anna will meet with Ethiopia's Minister of Health to explore priority areas for bilateral cooperation. A key outcome of the visit is expected to be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, formalizing their collaboration in public health.

One of the landmark events planned during the visit is the first joint Russian-African emergency epidemic response drill, which will take place in Addis Ababa--likely at the Hayat Agency Hotel. The exercise will simulate real-world epidemic scenarios, fostering knowledge exchange and boosting regional preparedness for future health threats.

In a further show of support, Russia will donate a mobile counter-epidemic laboratory to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health. The fully equipped unit is designed for deployment in rural and hard-to-reach areas, significantly improving the country's capacity to manage outbreaks and deliver emergency medical services.

This multifaceted partnership underscores both nations' commitment to advancing public health, enhancing medical capacity, and building long-term resilience against epidemic threats.

BY DANIEL ALEMAYEHU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 APRIL 2025