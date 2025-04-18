Ethiopia Renews Commitment to Continental Peace, Security

In a most important development for African diplomacy and stability, Ethiopia has been elected as a member of the PSC of the AU. This noteworthy election took place during the opening of the 46th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, held in Addis Ababa. This development recognized the commitment of Ethiopia in maintaining peace, security, law and order throughout Africa. This election reflects the strategic role of Ethiopia in promoting peace initiatives and addressing conflicts in the region. This election reaffirms not only the efforts Ethiopia has made in peacekeeping but also it recognized its major contributions towards building a more peaceful and secure Africa.

Ethiopia's commitment to the AU's agenda for peace and security is underscored by its proactive participation in initiatives aimed at conflict prevention and resolution. The country has been an active supporter of the AU's peace and security framework, contributing troops to various peacekeeping missions. It has been hosting regional dialogues that aim at mitigating tensions and promoting discussion among conflicting parties.

Moreover, Ethiopia's strategic position, geographic location, and history of diplomatic efforts provide it with an important position to influence the PSC. Its election to the Council comes at a critical time when Africa has faced immense challenges such as armed conflicts, humanitarian crises and climate change.

Ethiopia's representation on the Council is believed to lead to strengthen collaboration with other member states and international institutions. This collaboration leads to a consistent and organized approach for tackling peace and security challenges in Africa. This approach is essential in dealing with the political and social instability and economic disparities, which normally cause unrest, skirmishes and conflict.

Ethiopia is in a position to fully support collective efforts that lead to sustainable peace, security and stability in Africa. Its active role in the AU ensures a commitment not only to its national interest but also to the collective wellbeing and interest of Africa. This demonstrates the importance of solidarity in addressing the crucial element of peace and security in Africa. Ethiopia has been consistently supporting the structure of the PSC, as mentioned earlier, as it is the cornerstone of peace and security in the continent.

Ethiopia has also participated in conflict resolution, peace-keeping at regional and continental levels. It is also willing and able to assume responsibility for regional and continental conflict resolution initiatives. It has contributed to good governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights. Ethiopia has also worked in collaboration with the regional institutions for conflict prevention and resolution. It has been supporting the PSC to operate in collaboration with the UN and other international and civil society organizations.

Ethiopia fully supports the African Peace and security architecture (APSA) which is the key AU instrument for promoting peace, security and stability in Africa. The PSC is the main pillar of APSA. The pillars of APSA are The Panel of the Wise, Continental Early Warning System (CEWS), African Standby Force (ASF) and the Peace Fund. Additional components of APSA are the Military Staff Committee, a subsidiary body of the PSC, and the Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution.

Panel of the Wise supports the PSC and the Chairperson of the AU in the promotion and maintenance of peace, security and stability in Africa, particularly in the areas of "preventive diplomacy" and mediation. It is supported by the various departments and divisions in line with the PSC-adopted modalities for the functioning of the Panel of the Wise. The Panel's mandate includes advising the PSC and undertaking all necessary actions assumed to be appropriate to support the efforts of the PSC for preventing conflict.

The Council gives advice on any issue related to the promotion of peace, security and stability in Africa. It acts at the request of the Council or on its own initiative. The Panel of the Wise's role also includes facilitating channels of communication between the PSC and the parties involved in conflict. It undertakes mediation actions and carries out fact-finding missions for facilitating peace and security in Africa.

AU supported enhancing of the Panel's capacity by establishing a team of supporters. These supporters of the Panel of the Wise are tasked to support its activities, such as fact-finding missions, engagement in formal negotiations and follow up on recommendations. These supporters enjoy the same privileges and entitlements as the Panel members. These members are required to be "highly respected" African personalities of high integrity. They are known for their independence in making contributions to Africa in the areas of peace, security and development. These members should not have political office during their service in the Panel. The Panel gives due credit to the role Ethiopia played in keeping peace and security in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The peacekeeping role of Ethiopia has been crucial towards stability and prosperity in the African countries affected by conflicts. During conflicts, Ethiopia has deployed its forces to support the UN peacekeeping missions in Africa. It has played an important role in disarming combatants, securing key locations, and facilitating the transition to peace in countries involved in internal and external conflicts. Its committed and professional forces have contributed to the creation of peace and security, leading to remarkable economic and social progress in the affected African countries.

Furthermore, the presence of Ethiopian forces in these countries during their harsh time has been a testament to its dedication to global peace and security. In the middle of terrible social conflicts, the Ethiopian forces labored tirelessly to protect civilians, by providing them humanitarian aid and supporting the efforts to bring peace, law and order.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

BY GETACHEW MINAS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 APRIL 2025