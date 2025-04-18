Ethiopia's Diplomacy Scores Wins in Nine-Month - MoFA

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has declared its diplomatic efforts over the past nine months a resounding success, citing significant progress in safeguarding national interests across economic, political, and social domains.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Nebiat Getachew highlighted key achievements, including the successful hosting of numerous high-level diplomatic and business forums. Notably, relations with Somalia, which had experienced setbacks, have been revitalized and returned to a state of normalcy.

Furthermore, Amb. Nebiat pointed to a shift in the international diplomatic community's perception of the Red Sea issue, indicating a growing understanding that goes along with Ethiopia's developmental drive and the nation's future aspirations in the region.

The Ministry also reported a robust legislative output, with the House of Peoples' Representatives ratifying 11 bilateral and multilateral agreements. Additionally, 33 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, paving the way for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

On the economic front, Ethiopia's diplomatic engagements have yielded tangible results. Numerous business forums and consultations with foreign investors have generated increased recognition and demand within the international business community. The ongoing economic reforms implemented by the government are credited with bolstering Ethiopia's capacity and influence in the investment landscape. Amb. Nebiat revealed that approximately 533 companies have undertaken pre-investment visits to Ethiopia in the last nine months, signaling strong investor interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A significant aspect of Ethiopia's diplomatic success lies in its citizen-centered approach. The Ministry successfully repatriated 92,043 Ethiopian citizens facing challenging circumstances, primarily from the Middle East, during the reporting period. Efforts are also underway to bring home citizens in difficult situations in Myanmar, with over 130 already repatriated and an additional 200 expected to return within the next ten days.

However, Amb. Nebiat cautioned Ethiopian citizens contemplating migration to Asia, emphasizing the importance of legal channels and highlighting the risks associated with illegal human traffickers who prey on those seeking overseas employment through illicit means.

In conclusion, MoFA's nine-month performance underscores Ethiopia's proactive and multi-faceted diplomatic strategy, yielding positive outcomes in strengthening international relations, attracting foreign investment, and prioritizing the welfare of its citizens abroad.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 APRIL 2025