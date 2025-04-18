Zimbabwe: Palestine Hails Zimbabwe As a Beacon of African Unity

THE Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri, has extended warm and heartfelt congratulations to President Mnangagwa, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe on the country's 45th Independence Day.

He hailed Zimbabwe as a beacon of African unity and a pillar of international solidarity.

In a congratulatory message to the President, Ambassador Almassri commended Zimbabwe's progress over the past four and a half decades, particularly in consolidating independence, driving economic development, and promoting regional and global co-operation.

"Your Excellency's leadership has been instrumental in steering the country towards a path of growth, stability, and prosperity," he said.

Ambassador Almassri also said Zimbabwe has made achievements in sectors such as education, healthcare and infrastructure as strong indicators of Zimbabwe's trajectory toward the national development goals outlined in Vision 2030.

He also paid tribute to the historic and enduring friendship between Zimbabwe and Palestine, forged through shared struggles as liberation movements and cemented by common values of justice, equality, and human rights.

"The State of Palestine deeply admires Zimbabwe's steadfast dedication to its sovereignty and its pursuit of a brighter future for all its citizens," he said.

The ambassador expressed deep appreciation for Zimbabwe's consistent and vocal support for the Palestinian cause, particularly its condemnation of Israeli aggression and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are profoundly grateful for Zimbabwe's unwavering support and advocacy for justice and peace for our people."

As Zimbabwe marks this milestone, the Palestinian envoy expressed confidence in the country's continued role as a leader in championing peace, unity and development on the African continent and beyond.

"The African continent looks up to Zimbabwe as a beacon of hope and a champion of African unity and solidarity," he said.

Dr Almassri wished the nation continued peace, prosperity and unity, affirming Palestine's ongoing solidarity and high regard for the people of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is marking its 45th Independence Anniversary on Friday with nationwide celebrations commemorating the country's liberation from colonial rule in 1980.