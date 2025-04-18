Zimbabwe: Gokwe's New Stadium to Spark Future Growth

As a wave of excitement sweeps through Nembudziya Growth Point, the venue for the Independence Day celebrations being held today, one figure stands out among young football fanatics as a likely source of inspiration.

Apart from global football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, it is highly probable that former Zimbabwe national team goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro -- a celebrated member of the Warriors' first AFCON squad in Tunisia (2004) -- holds significant influence for young footballers, specifically from Gokwe.

Hailing from Gokwe, a region often unfairly characterised as less prominent, Murambadoro's professional journey saw him play for ZUPCO Gokwe, Caps United, Hellenic, Bnei Sakhnin (Israel), Benoni, Bidvest Wits, Mpumalanga Aces, and AmaZulu.

His inspiring journey has ignited dreams among young talents in this region.

However, despite their potential, these aspiring footballers face significant hurdles in gaining recognition.

The absence of major teams and proper stadiums in Gokwe, where the sport has historically been played on dusty fields and makeshift pitches, severely limits their opportunities for exposure and advancement.

The dream of a proper stadium, however, remained just that - a dream.

But as Zimbabwe prepared to celebrate its 45th independence, a glimmer of hope emerged for the people of Gokwe. As part of the nationwide celebrations, a new, fully equipped, state-of-the-art stadium has been constructed by the government to serve as the venue for the main Independence Day celebrations.

This development is a direct result of the devolution of Independence Day celebrations, an initiative spearheaded by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, demonstrating a tangible commitment to bringing national events and development to different regions across Zimbabwe.

The stadium boasts six new toilet facilities, terraces reinforced with retaining walls, and upgraded dressing rooms.

Additionally, bucket seats have been installed throughout the spectator areas, and a lush new lawn has been laid on the playing field, enhancing both the comfort and the visual appeal of the venue.

Looking ahead, this newly constructed, state-of-the-art stadium, purpose-built for these landmark independence celebrations, is set to become a hub for local sports, hosting Division One matches for a team based in Gokwe.

Beyond its immediate significance for the national celebrations, the venue will serve as a lasting legacy for the district, providing a modern facility capable of hosting future national events and fostering community engagement for years to come.

This news has already sent ripples of excitement through the town, igniting a renewed passion for local sport.

Local soccer clubs in Gokwe, once relegated to the fringes of the sporting landscape, will suddenly find themselves at the centre of attention.

The stadium is going to be one of the attractions of Gokwe, as it will be an addition to the already existing stadia not only in Midlands Province but in the country.

The inaugural match to grace this hallowed ground is a truly historic occasion, featuring a clash of Zimbabwean football titans: Simba Bhora and FC Platinum, battling it out for the Independence Cup.

This highly anticipated encounter promises to be a spectacle worthy of the celebration, a fitting tribute to the nation's independence, and a vibrant sign of the bright future that undoubtedly awaits soccer in the district.

The stadium will become the heart of the community, a place where dreams are made and legends are born.

Local clubs thrived, attracting talented players from across the country.

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament, Cde Flora Buka, said the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium is a sign of significant development in the area, resulting from the Second Republic's decision to rotate the hosting of independence celebrations.

"This initiative has not only provided a venue for national events but has also spurred infrastructural growth and created opportunities for local communities. The stadium will serve as a lasting legacy, fostering sports development and community engagement long after the celebrations have concluded. It's a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to devolving development and ensuring that progress is felt across all regions of the country," said Cde Buka.

A local, Muyaradzi Mbiri, could not hide his joy, noting that the stadium was not just a piece of infrastructure but a symbol of progress, a beacon of hope for the future of Gokwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The people of Gokwe had waited a long time for this moment, and they celebrated with the same fervour as they had celebrated their independence.

"This stadium is more than just a structure; it's a foundation for our future. It will not only host major matches but also serve as a training ground, nurturing local football talent and providing a platform for our young athletes to shine," said Mbiri.

As Zimbabwe celebrates its independence today, the stadium where the proceedings are taking place will sow the seeds of unforgettable memories.

This historic event in Gokwe serves as a powerful testament to the successful effects of devolution, showcasing the government's commitment to decentralisation and inclusivity.

The story of the Gokwe stadium is also a testament to the power of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit.

It is a story that will be told for generations to come, a reminder that even in the most remote corners of the country, significant development and progress are possible.