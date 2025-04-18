Sudan: Interior Minister Announces Onset of Work From Ministry Headquarters in Khartoum

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen (Police) Khalil Pasha Sayreen, has announced the commencement of police work from within the ministry and the extension of police control across the state's seven localities, protecting government premises and maintaining security and stability.

This came when Khartoum State Wali (governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza received him and a large delegation from the Police Command on Thursday at the Khartoum State Government Secretariat headquarters on the Nile Street, Khartoum.

The Minister and his accompanying delegation engaged in a lengthy meeting with the Khartoum State Security Committee, where the Wali of Khartoum State briefed the Minister on the most important issues related to the return to normal life, noting that holding this meeting at the State Secretariat headquarters affirms the state's determination to move forward with its invitation to the Federal Ministry to review and relocate its headquarters.

The Wali of Khartoum State emphasized that clearing most of the state's territory of rebels has posed significant challenges to the state in restoring essential services looted and destroyed by the rebel militias, including the expansion of Security and elimination of lawlessness resulting from the war.

Hamza said, "The police have been present in Karari Locality since the beginning of the war, but now they need significant support to implement their plan to impose state authority through deployment within the state, having resumed operations in most sections."

The Governor of Khartoum State expected the Minister of Interior's visit to contribute to addressing issues related to the return of prisons to complete the cycle of justice and hold accountable those collaborating with the militia in accordance with the law.

He also expected the visit to reach solutions regarding the issue of foreigners, who have become a security burden due to their presence among citizens in residential neighborhoods.

The Minister of Interior also heard a briefing on the progress of military operations to eliminate the last pockets of the militia, a report on the criminal situation and the tight coordination between all components of the Security Committee, and another report on the security situation and efforts to uncover collaborators and organized gangs.

For his part, the Minister of Interior stated that the goal of his visit was to contribute to Khartoum State's efforts to normalize life by establishing security and supporting voluntary return through the widespread deployment of police forces and providing the necessary support to police units in the state, in preparation for the launch of operations within Khartoum State.

The Minister praised the close cooperation and harmony between the components of the State Security Committee through the joint patrol and the security cell, affirming his support for this effort to eliminate the phenomenon of outlaws impersonating regular forces.

The Minister pledged to operate prisons and return criminals to them. He announced several measures to deport foreigners to designated camps and remove them from neighborhoods, in line with the state's vision regarding foreign presence.

In the same context, the Minister of Interior and the Governor of Khartoum State visited the Ministry of Interior headquarters in the presence of the Acting Director-General of Police, Lt. Gen. of Police Mohamed Ibrahim Awadallah, the Director of Khartoum State Police, Lt. General (Police), Lawyer Amir Abdel-Moneim, and a number of police commanders.