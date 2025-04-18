Liberia: Feminist Forum Set to Kick Off Women's Rights Training in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Liberia Feminist Forum (LFF) is set to host a five-day training from April 21st to 25th, 2025, at the Liberia Learning Centre in Paynesville, under the theme: "Promoting Women's Rights in Liberia."

This training is a key activity under the Stronger Together project - a three-year, gender-transformative action initiative funded by medica mondiale and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The initiative seeks to strengthen the collective efforts of women's rights advocates and organizations in Liberia.

Bringing together 25 participants, the training will feature representatives from partner organizations under the banner of the Feminist Coalition, as well as other women-led organizations working across the country.

The goal is to equip participants with the necessary tools, skills, and knowledge to address critical issues facing women, girls, and marginalized communities in Liberia. Core training topics include Feminist Political Education, Feminist Leadership, Feminist Organization, and Mobilization.

This capacity-building effort is part of ongoing work to foster a stronger, united feminist movement in Liberia, grounded in collective action and transformative leadership.