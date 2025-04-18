Nigeria: Presidency Speaks On Tinubu's Continuous Absence From Nigeria As Criticism Mounts

Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga says Mr Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria's governance even while away in Europe.

President Bola Tinubu has been in France for more than two weeks and his absence is becoming a cause for concern among some Nigerians, particularly given the rising insecurity in the country.

On Thursday, Nigeria's presidency addressed the continuous absence of the president from Nigeria.

Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said Mr Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria's governance even though he is away in Europe.

"His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks," Mr Onanuga said.

On 2 April, the president left for Paris on a "working visit" that was expected to last for two weeks.

This is Mr Tinubu's fifth trip to France since taking office.

Since his inauguration, the president has undertaken at least 25 international trips, often labelled as official or private.

However, there have been reports indicating that some of the trips were undertaken for medical reasons. The presidency has yet to speak on the true state of Mr Tinubu's health.

In his statement on Thursday, Mr Onanuga said the president left Paris for London at the weekend and maintained constant communication with key government officials.

"(He is) overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country."

Criticisms have trailed Mr Tinubu's trip to France since 2 April this time around amidst the tragedies that have occurred in the country during the period.

One such incident is the killing of dozens of people by criminals in Plateau and Benue States.

On Wednesday, opposition politician Peter Obi urged the president to suspend all his engagements in France and rush home to address the disturbing issues facing the country.

Mr Obi made the call in a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday.

The presidency said Mr Tinubu's will return to Abuja after the Easter holiday. "The resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday too," the spokesperson wrote in a Thursday statement.

The federal government had declared Friday and Monday public holidays to mark this year's Easter celebration

"The President's commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership," Mr Onanuga said.

"We appreciate the public's concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption."