Namibia: Regional Magistrate Appointed As Acting High Court Judge

Oshakati Regional Court magistrate Makapa Simasiku has been appointed as an acting judge of the High Court, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appointed Simasiku as an acting judge from 1 May to the end of August on a recommendation of the commission, JSC secretary Elias Shikongo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Simasiku has been serving as a magistrate since 2009, and has been a magistrate in the Oshakati Regional Court since July 2018.

He studied law at the University of Namibia, and graduated with BJuris and LLB degrees in 2007 and 2009, respectively.