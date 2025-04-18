Tanzania: Govt Resolves Over 70,000 Public Disputes

The government through regional commissioners' offices, has addressed a total of 70,432 disputes of which 52,201 cases were worked on and filed closed while 18,231 are still under implementation.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa told MPs on Wednesday that the government allocated a total of 4.56bn/- in the 2024/25 to the offices of RCs for monitoring activities, resolving public grievances, and mobilising development activities within local government authorities.

Mr Mchengerwa was tabling his ministry's budget estimates for 2025/26 fiscal year. He asked the MPs to endorse 11.782tri/-.

He said by March, this year 4.03bn/- had been disbursed, equivalent to 88.37 percent of the allocated amount.

The minister told MPs that the government has remained firm against all lazy and corrupt public servants.

He said in the 2024/25 financial year, a total of 2,297 civil servants faced disciplinary action. Among them are nine directors, 81 heads of department and units, 43 staff from the construction sector, and 2,164 other cadres.

"The government will continue to enforce discipline and accountability in the public service to ensue citizens are well served," he said.

Moreover, the minister said, PO-RALG through its Customer Service Centre, which was established to address citizens' complaints and grievances, has been doing a great job that help in resolving a number of challenges.

He said by March this year; the centre had served a total of 43,710 citizens. He said most of the issues received and addressed from the public were in the sectors of health, education and land. The centre has been helpful to citizens by reducing and resolving the challenges they face and by providing accurate information.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the Customer Service Centre by calling 0735 160 210 or 0262 160 210, from 8:00am to 3:00 pm on working days.