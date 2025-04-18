Rwanda: Cabinet Approves Bill Proposing Point Deduction for Reckless Driving

Key changes include the introduction of a merit or demerit point system, in which drivers earn or lose points annually based on their driving behaviour.

The Cabinet on Thursday, April 17, approved a draft law governing road traffic which seeks to introduce a point-based penalty system aimed at curbing reckless driving with a view to make Rwanda's roads safer.

The bill proposes reforms based on using new technology with increased transparency and accountability, to enhance safety and reduce accidents and casualties, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Key changes include the introduction of a merit or demerit point system, in which drivers earn or lose points annually based on their driving behaviour--rewarding safe driving and objectively penalising traffic infractions. The details of this point system and corresponding fines will be outlined in a ministerial order, currently under review, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

It also indicated that the bill also outlines positive steps to continually strengthen the sector, including establishing driving school standards.

In 2023, The New Times got information from the Ministry of Infrastructure indicating that in addition to provisions related to automatic vehicle driving testing and licensing, the bill - which was still at Rwanda Law Reform Commission level at the time - proposed that points be deducted from a driver's license when traffic violations occur. This applies to all motorised vehicle drivers, not just those operating automatic cars.

Information from the ministry also pointed out that that if the violations accumulate, the license can eventually be withdrawn from the holder. As such, the ministry believed that the system could compel drivers to be more careful so that they do not lose their license.