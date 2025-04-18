Liberia: MCC Craves for Collaboration With Shenzhen

Monrovia City Mayor John C. Siafa has called for collaboration between the city of Monrovia and Shenzhen in the People's Republic of China.

In a special remark on the occasion of the visit of the Mayor of Shenzhen, People's Republic of China on April 16, 2025, Mayor Siaffa noted that Monrovia and Shenzhen can build a powerful collaboration grounded in mutual learning and shared purpose. "In particular, we seek technical cooperation in urban master planning and GIS-based zoning systems; smart city technologies and e-governance platforms; waste-to-energy solutions and circular economy models; public transport systems, including BRT and non-motorized transit; heritage preservation and waterfront development; and importantly, capacity building and institutional development through exchange programs.

The MCC boss at the same time, proposal a twinning Monrovia and Shenzhen cities. "It is in this spirit that I propose today that we explore the formal twinning of our two cities. This would enable structured cooperation in, cultural and educational exchanges; investment promotion and business innovation; technical assistance in infrastructure and planning; joint forums on climate resilience, green cities, and youth empowerment."

He added, "Let us forge a partnership that inspires both our cities and demonstrates the true potential of South-South cooperation in a changing world."

He said the visit of the Shenzhen City Mayor to Monrovia is more than ceremonial saying, "it is symbolic. It is a sign that we, too, are ready to rise. That we, too, believe in the power of visionary leadership and transformational governance."

Let us move forward together with shared dreams, mutual respect, and a commitment to building cities that serve their people with dignity and excellence," Mayor Siaffa added.

He said the mayor's visit marks a significant milestone in what they hope will become a deep and lasting friendship between our two great cities--Monrovia and Shenzhen.

"We are honored by your presence, and inspired by Shenzhen's remarkable transformation from a modest fishing town into one of the most advanced urban centers in the world. We believe your journey offers invaluable lessons, and we are here today to explore how our cities can walk this path of transformation, together," the MCC boss noted.

He informed the Shenzhen City Mayor that Monrovia is a city of contrasts and potential. With an estimated population exceeding 1 million, we remain the largest urban space in Liberia, politically, economically, and culturally.

"We are the seat of the national government, the home of Liberia's main port, and a hub for commerce, diplomacy, and civic life. He added that despite this strategic position, Monrovia faces immense urban development challenges adding, "Yet, our determination to rise to transform, modernize, and empower is unwavering.

"We are proud of several important strides we have taken under the leadership of H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. The passage of the Local Government Act, is a key tool that provides a framework for decentralization and local empowerment," he added.

He named citywide improvements in solid waste management and beautification, with strong community engagement; the establishment of City Service Centers aimed at integrating public services under one roof; advocacy for the legal delineation of Monrovia's city boundaries to enable more precise planning and accountability; and the launch of our Monrovia Transformation Study, a long-term visioning exercise to guide our development journey for generations to come.

He among other things, named some of the challenges facing the MCC including huge budgetary constraints , yet we serve the most populous and active city in the country; we currently have no master plan, and critical urban systems like transport, waste, sanitation, and infrastructure are fragmented across multiple ministries; coastal erosion continues to threaten the city's boundaries and the lives of thousands; and perhaps most importantly, we are constrained by outdated laws, insufficient data, and capacity limitations.