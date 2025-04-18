Liberia: Boakai's 'Children' Displeased With Him

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai may be thinking he is performing to expectations, meeting the socio-economic needs of Liberians - those who voted him and those who do not - and even fulfilling avows made during the electoral period that resonated well. On contrary, however, his children - those who fought alongside him, went in the trenches and endured scathing attacks - both physical, psychological and emotional - think otherwise about his one-year four months superintendence of the country. The New Republic reflects on their frustrations and disappointments.

Liberia's 26th President, Joseph N. Boakai is having an uneasy ride with his children - some of the firebrand supporters, financiers and advisers - who ensured that he won against incumbent and popular President George Weah.

The former head of state and his supporters had anticipated a first-round victory, but the results were nothing short of disappointment and letdown for them due to the PresidentRescue Army's tactical maneuverings.

The past few months have seen nothing but scathing criticisms of the President by his own children, accusing him of poor performance, not being on top of the game and losing sight of the Rescue agenda, in terms of being very inactive in fulfilling promises made to the nation and citizens.

The president's one-year few months stewardship is being characterized as replay of the very bad governance, corruption and other vices he criticized his predecessor on, and for which he convinced Liberians to elect him to change.

Instead of the better living conditions, social and infrastructural transformations promised, Liberians are said to be experiencing the opposite, with a saturating economic hardships unseen under the past administration.

Countdown of disappointed children

Former Auditor General John Morlu has gone silent, not commenting on the affairs of state apparently out of frustration with President's performance. One of President Boakai's campaign financiers or fundraisers, Morlu was instrumented in shaping the debate and dynamics in favor of the Rescue Mission during the 2023 race to the Executive Mansion.

Vocal in the early days of the Boakai administration, Morlu's reticence now a days is attributed to how petrified he is due to the President's failure to align with his promises to the Liberian people, including the fight against corruption.

His frustration reportedly began with then Senator-elect Amara Konneh's assertion that Liberians should lower their expectations of President Boakai and his administration.

Konneh on his social media page prior to Boakai inauguration called on Liberians to lower their expectations, but Morlu quickly hit back by writing on his on page that it was unfair for Liberian to lower their expectations.

According to him, he had been assured by President Boakai that he was ready and up to the task to meet the expectations of Liberians.

Recall that Morlu also criticized President Boakai and Josiah Joekai, Director of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), over the dismissals of CDC-affiliated employees, arguing the dismissals reflect poor governance and a disregard for fair treatment of Liberians.

Writing on the issue then, Morlu said while presidents have the right to make political appointments, they should not be allowed to make broad changes to the civil service, adding that Liberia lacks a clear law on presidential appointments, which leads to misuse of power.

He also condemned the administration for failing to create jobs and improve governance.

Morlu had anticipated a robust comprehensive fight against corruption in Liberia, and has on many occasions urged President Boakai (his uncle) to confront the problem of corruption directly.

In an August 26, 2024 statement, Morlu reflected on President Joseph Boakai's speech at the National Black Business Conference, where he expressed both admiration and doubt about the President's vision for Liberia.

"President Boakai gave a strong message," Morlu acknowledged. "But can any of it actually be achieved? Liberia has been weighed down by corruption for so long that it's hard to believe real progress can be made."

Morlu's comments come as Liberia continues to struggle with the ongoing issue of corruption, which has affected the country for decades.

The former Auditor General said even with the potential of President's ARREST agenda, any development plan will only succeed if corruption is addressed first, saying "Liberia's history is full of corruption--so much that it has been the focus of many studies, documentaries, and international investigations."

He also expressed a personal responsibility to protect President Boakai's legacy from those who might undermine it. But reportedly out of frustration, Morlu has lost connection with the President he helped to elect.

Representative Yekeh Kolubah

Representative Kolubah, known for his foulmouthed deportment, is the first of the President's children to call it quit few days after his inauguration.

His displeasure with the President whom he vigorously campaigned for stemmed from the controversies that characterized appointments in government, when it became clear that people were being appointed to positions twice of duplicated.

Rep. Kolubah of Montserrado County 10thDistrict in May 2024 issued a strong statement against the President, promising that he would make the country "unbearable" for the Liberian leader over the next six years.

The vow was said to be a response to what he considers as the President's failure to meet the expectations of the Liberian people.

Rep. Kolubah speaking on Voice of Liberia (VOL) from Ghana expressed frustrations with the current state of affairs under the Unity Party-led government.

He was particularly concerned about the actions of the Liberia National Police towards motorcyclists, mandating all motorcyclists to wear helmets and other safety gear, as a requirement to ply the streets of Monrovia.

But Representative thought the demand was unrealistic given the economic conditions in the country.

"Let me say this to the people. It's bad to be deceptive today to the young people," Kolubah remarked.

He scolded the inconsistency in enforcing the helmet law, pointing out that Vice President Jeremiah Koung did not wear a helmet during his campaign tours, and motorcyclists escorting President Boakai also did not adhere to this rule.

Kolubah indicated that the new helmet mandate is a form of harassment and a scheme to profit at the expense of struggling motorcyclists, alleging that police are involved in a scheme with businessmen to sell helmets.

Recall that on May 15, 2024 Rep. Kolubah called on the police to grant motorcyclists in Monrovia a one-month grace period to obtain necessary documents, including insurance and registration. The representative cited concerns about the abrupt enforcement of these requirements, which has caught many riders off guard.

Rep. Kolubah expressed worries that the sudden implementation of these regulations could lead to tensions between motorcyclists and law enforcement officers. He emphasized the importance of providing motorcyclists with sufficient time to comply with the law to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

"Giving motorcyclists a month to get their paperwork in order would prevent unnecessary conflict and ensure they are fully compliant with the law," Hon. Kolubah stated. "This adjustment period is crucial for a smooth transition and will help maintain peace on the streets of Monrovia."

However, the lawmaker also criticized government officials for nepotism and lack of accountability, accusing them of employing family members and failing to properly investigate and address issues. He questioned the legitimacy of local government appointments and expressed frustration over the lack of representation for Montserrado County.

"I will make that country hot for the next six years because the President has refused to live up to the expectations of the people," Kolubah declared.

He also indicated unconfirmed reports of President Boakai traveling on a private jet to Guinea Bissau, further fueling his criticism of the administration's priorities and actions.

His statement is seen as foreshadow of deepening political divide and tensions between him and the President, that suggests a rancorous political landscape for Liberia in the coming years.

Senator Amara Konneh

Another child of the President who is said to be outside of the house is Senator Amara Konneh, a computer genius who helped the President and Unity Party to detect electoral fraud and professionally collided the different reports from all over the country.

Many believed Konneh's presence with Candidate Boakai and his campaign team creamed their chances to victory.

But conditions subsisting between the administration and the Senator are reportedly obscure, evidenced by his characterization of his performance and other actions taken.

Early this year, Senator Konneh perforated the administration's first year in office as having "significant challenges, mistakes, and missed opportunities."

While acknowledging some macroeconomic improvements since the elections, he took noteof a glaring lack of transformative change, citing the absence of new investments, high unemployment, escalating drug abuse, and the country's electricity woes.

Senator Konneh argued that the issues are compounded by a legislature that has become "chaotic and benign," often serving as an extension of the executive branch rather than acting as an independent check on power.

"Governance is like football. Sometimes, you score, and sometimes, you miss, It is what you do after you have missed that counts the most," he said, urging President Boakai to embrace dissenting voices among his advisors and reevaluate his approach to addressing Liberia's challenges.

Also in December 2024, Senator Konneh called President Boakai's attention to the leadership impasse in the House of Representatives, urging decisive leadership from the President to restore order in the House and propel the country forward.

Senator Konneh, underscored how Liberia's rank as 8th on the scale of the world's poorest countries requires a different approach, and said the nation cannot afford to operate like a wealthy nation.

He stated at the time, "President Boakai's success in the Executive Branch depends on a well-functioning Legislature. He must unite us now, following the Supreme Court's opinion to make 2025 a better year for our country."

Commenting on signs of improvement in the exchange rate, Konneh decried how prices remained stagnant or continue to rise, unemployment is increasing, electricity is still scarce, and businesses are struggling.

Additionally, he added that the country faces a growing crisis with illicit drugs that threatens the future of Liberia's youths.

Martin Kollie

Another child of the President who has gone wayward is strongman Martin N.K Kollie, one of his vocally irresistible and firebrand critics of the Weah administration.

Unhappy with the skewed direction of the administration in the embryonic stage of the government, he parked his bags and gave up his position on the Assets Recovery and Retrieval Taskforce.

The wandered away child, nicknamed 'Rescue Rambo' is now a pinch in the flesh of the President and his administration, brazenly unearthing malpractices, troubling vices and massive corrupt activities.

Kollie was one of several Liberians who perforated President Boakai's Annual Message to the National Legislature in January 2025, accusing him of misrepresenting key facts regarding agriculture, security, and the economy.

Kollie who is respected for his data-driven analyses, argued that Boakai's speech, delivered before the 55th National Legislature on January 27, 2025, was filled with exaggerated claims that do not reflect Liberia's current reality.

He challenged the president's claim of a 200% increase in the agriculture budget.

He stated that the 2023 agriculture budget under the previous administration stood at US$5.25 million, while Boakai's government increased it to US$6.78 million in 2024--an increase of only 22.5%, not 200% as stated.

He also pointed out that of the approved amount, only US$4.4 million was actually spent as of November 2024, less than the US$4.5 million spent under the previous administration.

Kollie also scolded the allocation of funds within the sector, revealing that out of the US$15.38 million allocated for agriculture in the 2025 fiscal year, 77.8% (US$11.9 million) was directed toward administrative costs, including salaries, benefits, fuel, and vehicle purchases.

This left minimal funding for actual agricultural production, research, and farmer support--undermining Boakai's stated goal of reducing Liberia's dependence on food imports.

Kollie recently added his voice to many others in condemning Pres. Boakai's display of ultra-opulence while millions of Liberians are jobless, and tens of thousands of civil servants remain underpaid and working poor.

He was one person who last month brought to light President Boakai flaunting luxury in relation to the 2025 Lexus LX 700HR Super Ultra Luxury SUV valued between US$115,000 and US$150,000.

Martin decried the fact that the President would prefer a luxurious car to giving attention to the crying of tens of thousands of public school teachers, health workers, security personnel, and civil servants in general remain largely underpaid and unpaid.

"Amid increasing public discontent and student protests, President Boakai seems to ignore the harsh conditions he once criticized under ex-president Weah," he wrote on social media page.

"When ex-president Weah flaunted his luxurious vehicles, including a Polaris Slingshot, President Boakai criticized him," he added.

"Today, we note with disapproval of Pres. Boakai's use of a Lexus Super Ultra SUV amid extreme hardship across Liberia. This is opulence, too, and we condemn it. This is not modesty. This is a public waste. While criticizing his predecessors for riding luxurious cars in 2024, Pres. Boakai even alluded and echoed so loud that "he can ride a wheelbarrow."

Kollie wondered if the SUV was the "wheelbarrow" the President talked about, adding "If it was wrong yesterday in the world's eighth poorest country with an unemployment rate of over 90 percent, it is also wrong today."

He reminded Liberians that in Fiscal Year 2024, a whopping US$1.1 million was spent off-budget only to buy cars for Pres. Boakai and VP Koung's convoys.

In June 2024, Kollie took to social media to denounce the administration and the president's performance in office, referencing the government's announcement of the procurement of 285 earth-moving equipment.

According to him, the main dealer behind the 285 yellow machines was a South African businessman, Robert Gumede, who has been at the center of corruption allegations and mass scandals.

"He's widely described as an "ally" and a "chief funder" of Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was recently hit by U.S. sanctions over corruption on March 4, 2024. Doing business with Gumede has economic and political implications for Liberia," Kollie said.

He wondered if the Government of Liberia did any due diligence to know who Robert Gumede is and what his business dealings have been.

"Through an AI-generated video of the yellow machines, Gumede of Guma Group is fronting for the Liberian government to "procure" 285 yellow machines from the SANY Group in China for an estimated unconfirmed cost of between "US$30 and US$52 million," he asked.

Kollie also reiterated his views about Boakai's "missteps" particularly in delaying to publish his assets as he promised during the 2023 presidential elections.

In a video, Kollie reminded Boakai about his pledge to hire an international audit firm to hold former President George Weah and his government accountable.

Senator James Biney

Senator James Biney of Maryland County is one of the President's supporters who has publicly voiced his displeasure with his performance,

In February, he called on President Boakai to develop the "spine" necessary to lead the nation towards prosperity and uplift its citizens from the grips of poverty.

The senator's stemmed from discussions surrounding the controversial reappearance of US$374,000 earmarked for the Turkish energy company Karpower in the national budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

In his deliberation, he expressed disappointment with President Boakai's leadership, stating that the country has been far too reliant on foreign aid, which he believes is an unsustainable strategy for Liberia's economic growth.

"It is dangerous for Liberia to depend on foreign aid to generate revenue for development as such, we need innovative ways to increase our revenue, but the government must be willing to face challenges head-on,"he said.

"It is dangerous for Liberia to depend on foreign aid to generate revenue for development as such, we need innovative ways to increase our revenue, but the government must be willing to face challenges head-on,"he said.

"However, I am yet to see the Joseph Boakai with the over 45 years of government experience I campaigned and voted for. Make no mistake, I am still optimistic and confident to see the Boakai I voted for, but honestly speaking, we need a real patriotic leader," Sen. Biney noted

According to him, Liberians need a leader who is willing to stand up for their them and country, a leader who has the spine to make tough decisions for the betterment of our nation and this is something that I am waiting to see from President Boakai.

Biney urged President Boakai to show the resolve to address Liberia's revenue-generation challenges, citing the underperformance of the forestry sector, and revealed that international partners now control much of the revenue.

The Maryland Senator also called on the President to demonstrate a stronger will to stand up against exploitative practices and take control of the country's sectors, particularly logging, which should be a key revenue driver.

Senator Darius Dillon

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, a staunch supporter of the President, two days ago sounded very condescending with the performance of the current administration led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

He claimed that the UP-led government has failed to govern effectively since taking office, thereby creating an opening for the CDC to rebuild public confidence ahead of the 2029 presidential elections.

He likened CDC's growing momentum to the weaknesses of the president and the administration.

He said: "The CDC, like any political party, wants to return to power. The only way to stop them is through strong performance. But our government has not delivered."

Dillon criticized internal conflicts within the ruling establishment, specifically referring to the impasse over the Speakership at the House of Representatives.

"In less than a year, the government is already in disarray--just because of a fight for one harmless seat," he said. "Anyone involved in orchestrating that conflict, especially from our side, has not done well. They are selfish and do not love the President."

According to him, President Boakai should have acted decisively as a "father" to mediate and prevent the leadership crisis in the legislature from escalating.

The Monsterrado Senator said he expects the Supreme Court to issue a clear ruling soon on the matter, which continues to affect the functionality of the House.

Senator Dillon also raised concerns over the treatment of Liberians in concession areas, naming Bea Mountain and Western Cluster as examples.

"In one year, you destabilize or you put the government in disarray to fight for one seat that was harmless. Those who are not seeing the repercussions do not like this President and they are selfish. Any group of people from the House who orchestrated this thing (conflict), especially from our side, they have not done well. I don't care who is involved," he said.

Dillon criticized the lack of transparency in national budgeting, calling again for a fully itemized and program-based budget system to ensure accountability.

He said lawmakers must exercise their oversight responsibility by questioning how budget allocations are spent and ensuring they benefit ordinary Liberians.

These developments, according to political pundits, shed light on the level of frustration, disappointment amongst the President's children (supporters) over his handling of the affairs of state.

They contend that Liberians could see more of these happenings in the years ahead if the President fails to rethink his leadership style and reposition himself in meeting the needs of the Liberian people, as promised.

