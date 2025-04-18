Kenya: Octagon Foundation Backs Mathare Park Greening Drive

Nairobi — Octagon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Octagon Africa, yesterday partnered with grassroots community organization Mto Wangu Initiative to support the expansion and greening of Mathare Community Park through a tree planting drive and community engagement program.

The event, held at Good Samaritan Children's Home and Mathare Community Park, also included a CSR Funday for children and residents of the area.

Once an illegal dumpsite before 2017, the current Mathare Community Park is the result of tireless community reclamation efforts by the Mto Wangu Initiative.

The group transformed the degraded land into a safe, recreational green space that now serves over 200 children, especially during school holidays when safe and open play areas are essential.

The recent tree planting boost from Octagon Foundation is set to significantly enhance the park's tree cover on the less-than-an-acre plot, contributing to the broader urban greening efforts in the informal settlement.

The activity supports the Nairobi Rivers Commission's larger master plan to revitalize green spaces and waterways along the Nairobi, Mathare, and Ngong Rivers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Fred Waswa, Group CEO of Octagon Africa, emphasized the importance of environmental and social sustainability.

"At Octagon Africa, our approach to ESG investing is grounded in the belief that long-term value creation goes hand in hand with responsible corporate citizenship," he said.

"This initiative reflects our Environmental and Social commitments by supporting grassroots climate action, restoring degraded urban spaces, and uplifting vulnerable children. It's a powerful example of how we can generate both community impact and sustainable outcomes for the future."

The day's activities kicked off with the planting of indigenous trees within the park, followed by interactive sessions with children at Good Samaritan Children's Home.

Staff from Octagon Kenya, alongside Mto Wangu volunteers and representatives from the Nairobi Rivers Commission, took part in a chapati cookout, games, and mentorship activities designed to bring joy, nourishment, and support to the children.

In addition to the environmental efforts, donations of food items, clothing, toiletries, and educational materials were handed over to the home, further supporting the basic needs of the children and reinforcing Octagon Foundation's ongoing commitment to community impact.

Mto Wangu Initiative, which has been central to the park's transformation, expressed gratitude for the collaboration.

"It was an honour to collaborate with Octagon Foundation on this important day," said Sharon Akinyi, Mto Wangu Initiative Coordinator.

"This tree planting not only strengthens our park's ecosystem but also reaffirms the power of collective action. We are proud to see our small idea now becoming part of a citywide green plan."