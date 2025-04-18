Kenya: Am Communications Supports Gertrude's Cancer Drive

Nairobi — AM Communications Ltd has donated funds to Gertrude's Hospital Foundation in support of the Kenya Childhood Cancer Programme. The donation will aid in expanding early diagnosis and treatment of paediatric cancer cases.

Senior Partner Pancras Mutuma emphasized the company's commitment to social impact, urging more corporates to support children battling cancer.

"We want to be part of the solution," he said.

Dr. Carole Waweru, Foundation Manager at Gertrude's, noted the programme's goal of treating up to 1,000 children annually, adding that partnerships and fundraising events are vital for its success.

Kenya records over 3,000 paediatric cancer cases yearly, with survival rates still far below global standards.