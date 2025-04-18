Zimbabwe: Murder Accused Nabbed After Year On the Run

Yeukai Karengezeka — A murder suspect who had evaded capture for a year was brought before the courts yesterday.

Crybet Sidindi (24) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo, facing murder charges and is scheduled to return to court on April 30, pending indictment.

According to Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, the incident occurred on April 5 last year.

Sidindi, along with accomplices already arrested, allegedly planned to ambush and rob individuals seeking the services of sex workers along Joburg Lines in Mbare, Harare.

The group targeted the now-deceased victim, who was intoxicated and walking alone.

They forcibly opened the victim's satchel, stole several items, including a Bluetooth speaker, an Itel cellphone, and airtime recharge cards valued at US$25.

During the robbery, the assailants stabbed the victim, leaving him fatally injured before fleeing with his belongings.

The attack did not go unnoticed; a witness, Peter Mubhoyi, saw the incident and immediately alerted locals.

The community quickly mobilised and pursued the suspects, leading to the capture of two accomplices: Tapuwanashe Beaven Paurosi and Frank Mabvumbidze.

However, Sidindi made good his escape and went into hiding.

After a year on the run, Sidindi's luck ran out on April 15 this year, when detectives from CID Homicide Harare received a tip-off that he was at Harare Remand Prison.

This information led to his arrest and subsequent court appearance yesterday.