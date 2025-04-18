Zimbabwe: Former Mayor Manyenyeni, Town Clerk in Court

Former Harare mayor Ben Manyenyeni and former acting town clerk Josephine Ncube yesterday appeared in court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty.

The two were brought before Harare regional magistrate Ms Marewanazvo Gofa, who released them unconditionally as they had been brought to court from home, thus no bail issues arose.

Ncube served as acting town clerk of Harare from 2015 to 2017, while Manyenyeni held the position of mayor from 2013 to 2018.

The case revolves around accusations related to a joint venture between the City of Harare and Shelter Incorporated (Private) Limited, also known as Shelter Zimbabwe.

The joint venture sought to develop residential stands in Mabvuku, Harare.

The controversy began in 2013 when Shelter Zimbabwe applied to partner the City of Harare to service and develop residential stands. The company claimed it had the financial capacity to undertake this project.

On May 14, 2013, a meeting was convened by the education, health, housing and community services committee, which resolved to recommend that the council approve the development of 1 500 residential stands in Mabvuku.

The recommendation received support from the Finance and Development Committee on May 16, 2013.

Subsequently, on June 4, 2013, during the 1 828th Ordinary Council meeting, the full council adopted these recommendations, allowing the City of Harare to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with Shelter Zimbabwe.

Under the agreement, the City provided approximately 657 hectares of land for Shelter Zimbabwe to service, including necessary onsite and off-site infrastructure for the residential stands over two years, from October 15, 2016, to October 15, 2018.

The allocation of residential stands was to be managed through the City of Harare housing waiting list, with Shelter Zimbabwe recovering its development costs from beneficiaries.

However, the court heard that five months passed without Shelter Zimbabwe initiating any work on the site. In February 2017, the company requested permission to sell the residential stands, but the request was turned down by the then-housing director, Mathew Marara, as it breached the terms of the contract.

Despite these concerns, a meeting on June 30, 2017, involving City of Harare management, including Ncube and Manyenyeni, resulted in an agreement that allowed Shelter Zimbabwe to sell and allocate the stands before completing the necessary servicing.

On September 15, 2017, Ncube and Manyenyeni amended the Memorandum of Agreement without council approval, permitting Shelter Zimbabwe to sell unserviced stands, fully aware that such an amendment required a formal council resolution.

According to the State, this unauthorised action led to Shelter Zimbabwe selling residential stands that were not properly developed, despite having collected funds from prospective beneficiaries.

The total value of the project is estimated at US$20 million, with the stands sold for an average of US$15 000 each.

The actions of Ncube and Manyenyeni, as public officers, are viewed as a serious breach of duty, disregarding the necessary council approvals and resulting in significant financial implications for the City of Harare and its residents.

During the proceedings, Mr Rufaro Chonzi represented the State, emphasising the gravity of the situation and the responsibilities held by public officials in managing public resources.