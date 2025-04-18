Zimbabwe: Government Up Close - PVOA Act, We Mean Well

Nick Mangwana — The recent gazetting of the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act Chapter 17:05 on April 5, 2025, has sparked intense debate and criticism from various quarters, including the European Union. However, it's essential to understand the rationale behind this amendment and its significance in combating organised crime, money laundering, and terrorism funding.

Zimbabwe, as a member of the East and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG), is committed to adhering to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards. The FATF has identified Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) as potential vulnerabilities for money laundering and terrorist financing abuse. Recommendation 8 of the FATF standards requires governments to review laws and regulations related to NPOs, identify high-risk organisations, and apply proportionate measures to mitigate these risks.

The Zimbabwe Government had to make these changes to the law to comply with international standards set by the FATF, an organisation that helps countries prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. One of the main reasons for these changes is to prevent charities from being misused for criminal activities. In 2018, Zimbabwe was placed under a monitoring program by FATF to ensure it aligns its laws with international standards, particularly regarding private voluntary organisations. These changes aim to prevent abuse of charities by money launderers and terrorist financiers.

The new law streamlines the registration and regulation of charities in Zimbabwe, known as private voluntary organisations. Additionally, it includes measures to prevent proliferation financing, which involves funding activities related to weapons of mass destruction. This law ensures that charities are transparent and accountable in their financial dealings and prohibits them from engaging in political lobbying. All organisations, foreign or domestic, that solicit funds for charitable work in Zimbabwe are now required to register unless exempted by law. These changes help to safeguard charitable giving and ensures it is used for its intended purposes.

The amendments to the Private Voluntary Organisations Act were a necessary step towards strengthening the regulatory framework governing charities in Zimbabwe. By broadening the definition of "private voluntary organisation" and establishing the Office of the Registrar as a statutory office, the Act ensures that all relevant organisations are brought under the purview of the law, thereby preventing potential abuse for illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing. The establishment of a forum for discussion between the Office of the Registrar and registered PVOs also facilitates continuous liaison and cooperation, enabling more efficient regulation and oversight. Furthermore, the law's provisions requiring registration of certain entities previously excluded, promotes transparency and accountability, ultimately contributing to a safer and more transparent environment for charitable work in Zimbabwe.

In today's world, where the threat of money laundering and terrorist financing is ever-present, these amendments are a necessary step towards safeguarding Zimbabwe's charitable sector. By taking proactive measures to prevent the abuse of charities, the Government is demonstrating its commitment to protecting the country's reputation and ensuring that charitable work is used for its intended purposes. These amendments will undoubtedly contribute to an environment where PVOs can operate with confidence, knowing that their efforts are making a real difference in the lives of those they serve.

The amendments to the Private Voluntary Organisations Act demonstrate a clear commitment to protecting the public interest by ensuring that charitable organisations operate with transparency and accountability. By empowering the Minister to suspend executive committees of private voluntary organisations in cases of maladministration and to designate "high-risk" organisations for closer monitoring, the law aims to prevent the abuse of charitable resources for illicit activities.

The introduction of civil penalty orders for non-compliant private voluntary organisations further reinforces the importance of adherence to regulatory frameworks. The safeguards against abuse of this power, as outlined in the Schedule governing civil penalties, provide a necessary check on the Registrar's authority. Moreover, the provisions enabling international cooperation to combat transnational abuse of charities underscore Zimbabwe's commitment to global efforts against financial crimes.

These amendments align with the Government's broader commitment to industrial development and economic growth, as evident in initiatives like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. By promoting transparency and accountability in the charitable sector, the Government is creating a more favourable environment for legitimate organisations to thrive, ultimately contributing to the country's economic potential and growth.

Some critics argue that the amendments are an attempt to unduly target PVOs and restrict their operations. However, the Government asserts that the amendments achieve the streamlining of administrative procedures for PVOs, allowing for efficient regulation and registration, prohibit PVOs from political lobbying, ensuring they focus on their core humanitarian and charitable objectives, and enhances transparency and accountability, thereby preventing the misuse of PVOs for illicit activities.

The amendments are crucial in preventing PVOs from being exploited for nefarious purposes. By implementing a risk-based approach, Zimbabwe can now identify and mitigate risks associated with PVOs, ensuring they don't facilitate money laundering or terrorism financing, protect the integrity of the financial system, safeguarding the country's economic stability and reputation, and demonstrate commitment to international standards, aligning with global efforts to combat organised crime and terrorism. The Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act will have a positive impact on Zimbabwe's development by fostering a transparent and accountable civil society, promoting trust and confidence in PVOs; encouraging responsible and sustainable development, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals; and enhancing national security through protecting citizens and the economy from the threats of organised crime and terrorism.

Those who oppose the PVO Amendment Act may be motivated by ulterior motives, as the Act's provisions are designed to promote transparency and accountability in the charitable sector. Organisations or individuals with nothing to hide would surely welcome the efforts to bring order and transparency to the sector, ensuring that charitable resources are used for their intended purposes. Resistance to these amendments suggests that some may be hiding something, whether it be maladministration, illicit activities, or other forms of wrongdoing.

The amendments' focus on combating proliferation financing and implementing FATF recommendations demonstrates a commitment to preventing the misuse of charitable resources for nefarious purposes. By supporting these efforts, Zimbabwe can ensure that its charitable sector operates with integrity, contributing to the country's development and growth. Those who oppose these amendments may be inadvertently revealing their own vulnerabilities or complicity in activities that undermine the sector's integrity. Ultimately, transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring that charitable work benefits those it is intended to serve.

In conclusion, the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act is a necessary step towards strengthening Zimbabwe's fight against organised crime, money laundering, and terrorism funding. By complying with FATF recommendations and implementing a risk-based approach, Zimbabwe can ensure the integrity of its financial system, protect its citizens, and promote sustainable development.

This Act will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more transparent environment for charitable work in Zimbabwe, where PVOs can operate with confidence, knowing that their efforts are making a real difference in the lives of those they serve. We urge all stakeholders to support the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act and work together to build a safer and more prosperous Zimbabwe.

Nick Mangwana is the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services