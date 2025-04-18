Zimbabwe: Sumbreiro Strikes Gold!

Takudzwa Chitsiga — In a display of quiet composure and rising confidence, Promise Sumbreiro etched his name into the history books by claiming victory at the inaugural Zimbabwe Christian Golfers Association (ZCGA) Pro-Am tournament held at Royal Harare Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Leopard Rock-based professional carded a total of seven-under-par 137, with scores of 66 and 71, to outlast a competitive field and secure his first-ever win on the professional circuit - a moment he described as both emotional and motivating.

"I am very happy to have won my first professional tournament after taking part in so many events," said an elated Sumbreiro.

"This was a good experience, especially ahead of the FBC Zimbabwe Open. The win is a good motivator, and I'm grateful to the sponsors - ZCGA and the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association - for putting this tournament together."

The 28-year-old's triumph comes at a time when local professionals are working hard to sharpen their form ahead of the prestigious FBC Zimbabwe Open, scheduled for May 4-11. And with this win, Sumbreiro believes the stars may finally be aligning for Zimbabwean golfers to challenge for top honours.

"It was a great competition with so many seasoned campaigners who pushed me all the way," he added.

"There's a lot to expect at the upcoming premier golf event, and I believe the locals stand a good chance to win the title."

Among those who kept the pressure on was Ben Follet-Smith, a regular on the Sunshine Tour, who staged a fierce comeback on Day 2. After opening with a level-par 72, Follet-Smith fired a superb six-under 66 in the second round to finish just a single shot adrift of the winner - a near miss in what turned into a tense and nerve-wracking finale.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Clive Nguru Jnr, the overnight runner-up, produced another solid performance with rounds of 71 and 70 to close on four-under-par 141 and settle for third. His consistency across both days underlined the increasing depth of talent in Zimbabwe's professional ranks.

The tournament also saw ZPGA president Arkil Yousuf and veteran campaigner Gary Thompson tie for fourth, as they both stayed in the mix with commendable rounds. Rayna Cairns claimed sixth spot with scores of 73 and 72, while Pride Sembo followed in seventh.

Rounding out the leaderboard were Tatenda Makunde in eighth and a four-way tie for ninth place featuring Biggie Chibvuri, Morton Kombayi, Tongo Charamba and Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa - names that continue to circle the upper echelons of local golf.

While the ZCGA Pro-Am may be a new addition to the calendar, its debut has provided a meaningful platform for local golfers to test themselves in competitive conditions - and for Sumbreiro, it may be just the spark that lights a new chapter in his career.

With the FBC Zimbabwe Open looming, the local golf fraternity will hope that this victory isn't just a personal milestone - but a signal that Zimbabwean professionals are ready to make a charge on the biggest stage.