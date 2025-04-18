Zimbabwe: Illegal Ivory Dealer Remanded in Custody

An illegal ivory dealer, who was busted after a tip off, was yesterday remanded in custody after his initial appearance in court.

Daniel Mangezi of Glen View, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations since he was facing a third schedule offence.

The court heard that on April 14, detectives from CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit Harare received information that Mangezi was in possession of ivory in Glen View 3, Harare, and was looking for buyers.

Acting on the tip off, one of the police officers, Detective Sergeant Kemusi phoned Mangezi purporting to be an ivory buyer and they agreed to meet at Glen View 3 Shopping Centre.

The detectives proceeded to the meeting place in two vehicles, one with the back-up team and the other being driven by the purported buyer.

The purported buyer went on the lead and parked his vehicle at Glen View 3 shops while the back-up team followed at a distance on surveillance and parked a few metres away from the purported buyer's vehicle.

The purported buyer invited Mangezi to his vehicle.

When Mangezi got to the car, he didn't have anything in his possession and told the buyer that he had hidden the ivory at a distance.

He went to collect it and appeared holding a black bag. He entered the purported buyer's vehicle in full view of the back-up team.

The purported buyer signalled to the back-up team which then pounced on Mangezi.

The detectives recovered two pieces of raw unmarked ivory placed on top of a small white sack, a black plastic and a black bag on Mangezi's lap.

He was asked to produce a licence authorising him to possess the ivory and failed to do so, leading to his arrest.

The recovered ivory weighed three kilogrammes and has a street value of US$510.

Mangezi was ordered to return to court on April 30.

Takudzwa Jambawo appeared for the State.