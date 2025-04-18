Zimbabwe: Huge Send-Off for Pinjisi

Fred Nyakudanga Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub Correspondent — Sungura musician Tatenda Proud Kahwa, who was popularly known as Tatenda Pinjisi, was accorded a huge send-off yesterday at his rural home in Mutoko.

He succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident near the Norton Tollgate while on his way to a show in Kadoma on Friday.

The accident also claimed the lives of two band members and a female passenger.

Following his death, tributes poured in for the 34-year-old singer, composer and guitarist.

The burial was attended by mourners from all walks of life who gathered in Kahwa Village to honour his talent, recognising how he put Mutoko on the world map through his exceptional skills.

Mourners hailed him as a creative genius who was destined for greatness.

Among the mourners was award-winning music promoter Partson 'Chipaz' Chimbodza, philanthropist Wanisayi 'Mahwindo' Mutandwa, King David (formerly Baba Harare), Tendai Dembo and Pastor Charles Charamba.

Fellow musicians such as Mupositori Muchetu, Ammi Jamanda, Percy Masendeke, Chikomana Shaddy, Biggers Wakapihwa and Wabvuwi were also in attendance.

Family spokesperson, Howard Pinjisi expressed gratitude to various stakeholders for the assistance they rendered.

"We are grateful to all the people who supported us. The event went according to plan. It was encouraging to see people from all walks of life coming to support us," he stressed.

Chipaz, who was a father figure to Pinjisi, shared his thoughts on behalf of arts promoters.

"The programme went on smoothly, and as promoters, we did our part. We have assisted the bereaved families with two beasts and 100kg of mealie meal during this time of mourning. We urge the family to find comfort from the Lord during these trying times."

Pastor Charamba, who also hails from Mudzi near Mutoko in Mashonaland East, urged mourners to turn to God and excel.

"Real talent like this comes from God, which is every reason why we should place our faith in Jesus," he said.

Representatives from the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association and Zimbabwe Council of Copyrights, along with fellow musicians and fans, joined to pay their last respects in Kahwa Village.

ZICCO board member Tendai Chiraya was moved by the solidarity shown by various stakeholders.

"Tatenda Pinjisi was a man of the people, judging by the attendance at his burial today. He loved his music and we hope his family finds the comfort it deserves," he said.

The day began on a poignant note at Kahwa Village in Katsukunya, where friends, family, and music enthusiasts gathered to pay their last respects to the singer.

The event was filled with music and dance as Talking Guitars took to the stage, performing renditions from various bands.

They were joined by Mupositori Muchetu, Ammi Jamanda, Percy Masendeke, Chikomana Shaddy, Biggers Wakapihwa, Baba Charamba, and Wabvuwi. Itai Chitewe, a mentor to Pinjisi, delivered an uplifting performance that helped ease the grieving and sombre mood gripping the village.

Musician and event management guru Sarah Dee followed with an emotional tribute through energetic dances.

Pinjisi will be best remembered for his 2015 hit "Saina" from his debut album "Rumbidzo," which catapulted him to acclaim.

He was hailed as a peace-loving musician who got along well with other artists of his generation.

The outpouring of love and support at his funeral was a testament to the impact he had on those who knew him and his music.

He is survived by three sons.