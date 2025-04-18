Zimbabwe: Zim@45 - Jewel of Africa's Investments

As Zimbabwe prepares to celebrate its 45th Independence Day this Friday, the nation is standing on the cusp of an extraordinary transformation, pushing past old narratives despite complex global currents.

Often misunderstood and misrepresented in global media, Zimbabwe is emerging as one of Africa's best-kept secrets for strategic investment.

It is time to tell the truth: Zimbabwe is not a land of despair but a land of promise. It is not a failed state but a rising phoenix. Zimbabwe is, without doubt, the jewel of Africa for investments -- if only the world would look beyond the propaganda.

Rich land, untapped potential

Zimbabwe is blessed with an abundance of natural resources: over 60 minerals including platinum, gold, lithium, chrome and diamonds. Its arable land, favourable climate, and water availability make it a powerhouse for agriculture. The Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, attracts millions of tourists and offers untapped potential in eco-tourism, conservation and hospitality.

Yet, despite this wealth, Zimbabwe has for decades been subjected to a narrative that focuses on its past challenges rather than its present reforms and future potential. Western media outlets, driven by outdated Cold War biases and geopolitical interests, have painted Zimbabwe as a cautionary tale rather than the emerging success story that it is. But investors are waking up. A new generation of entrepreneurs, industrialists, and global capitalists are turning their gaze toward Harare -- not with skepticism, but with opportunity.

The truth: Reforms, stability, and new vision

Under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda that includes economic liberalisation, re-engagement with international partners, and the creation of a pro-business climate. The mantra "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" is not just a slogan -- it is an active policy framework.

The establishment of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has streamlined the process of investment, eliminated bureaucratic red tape and offered investor protection under robust legislation. Public-private partnerships are being encouraged across sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and renewable energy.

Most significantly, the Government has taken bold steps to repatriate land to productive use and ensure food security through mechanised agriculture and smart partnerships with war veterans, youth cooperatives, and private investors.

Strategic sectors calling for investment

Agriculture

Zimbabwe's soils are among the most fertile in Africa. With climate-smart agriculture, modern irrigation, and value-chain integration, the sector is ripe for investment in commercial farming, agro-processing, horticulture exports, and food security initiatives. Opportunities in livestock, poultry, dairy, and fisheries are equally vast.

Mining and minerals

The country is the world's fifth-largest producer of lithium -- the white gold of the 21st century. With electric vehicles and green technologies driving global demand, Zimbabwe stands poised to become a major player in the global energy transition. The government is actively promoting beneficiation and value addition, opening doors for refining, smelting, and technology investments.

Tourism and hospitality

With world-renowned destinations such as Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Eastern Highlands, Zimbabwe is a sleeping giant in tourism. Luxury lodges, game reserves, cultural heritage sites, and eco-tourism ventures are all lucrative investment opportunities. Importantly, tourism is not only about profit but also about conservation and sustainable development -- areas in which Zimbabwe is leading in Southern Africa.

Infrastructure and housing

Urbanisation is accelerating. Zimbabwe needs smart cities, affordable housing, roads, rail, and energy infrastructure. The government has opened doors for Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models, infrastructure bonds, and sovereign partnerships that secure long-term returns on investment.

Manufacturing and industrialisation

Zimbabwe's vision is to move from a raw-materials exporter to a value-added economy. This shift requires machinery, technology, and skilled partnerships. From pharmaceuticals and textiles to fertiliser production and construction materials, the opportunities are immense.

Looking beyond the lies

The greatest obstacle to Zimbabwe's renaissance is not economic or political -- it is perceptual. Decades of sanctions, misinformation, and biased reporting have distorted Zimbabwe's image in the eyes of the world. But perception is beginning to shift. Nations in the Gulf, Asia, and BRICS are already moving in, forming sovereign partnerships, acquiring long-term leases, and establishing manufacturing hubs.

It is time for the Western world, international investors, and development partners to move beyond the propaganda. Zimbabwe is not isolated. It is integrating into global value chains. It is not a pariah -- it is a pioneer in African economic transformation.

The people: Resilient, skilled and ready

What makes Zimbabwe truly unique is its people. Educated, enterprising, and deeply resilient, Zimbabweans are its greatest asset. With a literacy rate among the highest in Africa and a youthful population hungry for opportunity, the country offers not just natural wealth but human capital that can drive innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

The call to action

As the world redefines its relationship with Africa -- shifting from aid to trade, from extraction to partnership -- Zimbabwe should be at the top of every investor's list. For those willing to look beyond the headlines and dig deeper into the truth, the rewards are not only financial but also transformational.

Zimbabwe is not a risk. It is a reward waiting to be claimed. It is not a fading star. It is the rising jewel of Africa.

Let us break the chains of misinformation and embrace the truth. Let us partner, invest, build, and grow together. Zimbabwe is ready. The question is: are you?

Ambassador Mahomed Jassat is the Chief Advisor on Global Affairs to President Mnangagwa and Chairman of the Forestry Commission. He was talking to Zimpapers Politics Hub's Gibson Nyikadzino.