Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Senses Breakthrough

Langton Nyakwenda — Long serving coach Taurai Mangwiro quietly celebrated his 55th birthday in Chisumbanje on Monday, just two days after his GreenFuel side held four-time champions FC Platinum to a goalless draw at Mandava.

Mangwiro, who has been in the dugout for 19 years, has coached several Premier Soccer League teams including Masvingo United, CAPS United and Harare City.

He remains the only coach to have lifted the Chibuku Super Cup with two different clubs - Harare City in 2015 and Triangle United in 2018.

A former Dynamos forward, Mangwiro has also coached in Africa's elite inter-club competitions - the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

He is a CAF-certified coaching instructor who has mentored several coaches, some of whom now lead Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams.

However, the 55-year-old is still chasing one elusive prize - a league title.

He came close in 2014 when he led CAPS United to third place, just four points behind champions Dynamos. Ironically, two years later, CAPS won the title under Lloyd Chitembwe.

"One of these days, I will come good," says Mangwiro.

Since assuming the reins at the Chisumbanje-based side GreenFuel, Mangwiro has overseen six league matches. Boys DzeNharo, as they are fondly known, have collected nine points from two wins, three draws and one loss.

They host ZPC Kariba on Saturday, hoping to narrow the gap between themselves and the leading pack. Only two points currently separate GreenFuel and fourth-placed Simba Bhora.

Although Mangwiro acknowledges GreenFuel may not yet be ready to mount a full championship challenge, the veteran gaffer is determined to elevate the team's standing.

"The ultimate goal for every coach is to win the league title," he said.

"Of course, it takes a lot of effort. A lot of factors come into play for one to win the league title. But I will continue working harder, challenging myself to do a lot better -- and that is how I want to look at my career as a coach. I would say I am headed in the right direction, and not even the sky is the limit."

Last season, Mangwiro served as assistant to Saul Chaminuka, who guided GreenFuel to 12th position, six points above the relegation zone. That followed a promising debut Premiership campaign in 2023 when Greenfuel finished 10th. Fittingly, it was Chaminuka who persuaded Mangwiro to go into coaching in the early 2000s, after the latter had completed his teacher training at Bondolfi in Masvingo.

Mangwiro is still chasing that elusive league crown, but believes he has assembled a squad capable of surpassing their 2023 and 2024 performances.

So far, GreenFuel have made an encouraging start. Before their draw with FC Platinum at Mandava last weekend, Boys DzeNharo had beaten Yadah 1-0 and Bikita Minerals 4-2.

They also held giants CAPS United and Highlanders at home.

Their only defeat came on Match Day Two, away to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

"We are having a decent start, but it could be better," Mangwiro told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

He believes the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League could be one of the most hotly contested in recent memory.

The arrival of well-financed newcomers Scottland and MWOS has injected fresh energy. MWOS are the surprise leaders with 14 points from six matches, while Scottland sit third with 11 points.

Defending champions Simba Bhora flexed their muscles last weekend, thumping Manica Diamonds 4-1 at Wadzanai - the second-biggest win of Match Day Six after ZPC Kariba's 5-0 hammering of struggling Kwekwe United.

TelOne have also made a strong statement. They ended Ngezi Platinum's unbeaten run at Ascot last Saturday to move to 10 points.

"There hasn't been a dominant team, if you look at it," observed Mangwiro. "I think 2025 is going to be one of the most competitive seasons in the history of the league."

Only two points separate third-placed Scottland from eighth-placed GreenFuel after six rounds of action.

"We have about 14 or 15 teams that can compete, and you will see a lot of these ups and downs during the course of the season. I don't think there will be a dominant force."

He added: "As for GreenFuel, the objective is to do better than the previous two seasons.

"The team is only in its third year in the Premiership, and we feel we have drawn some lessons from our past two experiences. We are feeling better this time."

Although Mangwiro admits there's still a lot of work to be done, he sees promising signs.

"When I look at our chances, I see a lot of light. We can have a good season."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GreenFuel are monitoring veteran forward Perfect Chikwende, who is nursing a knock.

Chikwende has formed a good partnership with another seasoned player, Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo, who has already scored three goals.

"Of course, ZPC are a very mean team. They had the best defence in the league last season, and this year they look tight again. But they are also not a high-scoring team. We will treat them with respect, the same way we have treated all our opponents.

"We need to pick up as many points as we can to stay within touching distance of the leading pack."

Mangwiro is also counting on fan support from Chipinge and surrounding areas.

"We are thankful for the support we are getting from the sponsors, the management and the fans.

"The 2025 season will be a challenging one, but we believe this could turn out to be one of our best seasons," said an optimistic Mangwiro.

He has also coached in the Botswana top-flight league and was Norman Mapeza's assistant when Zimbabwe made their fifth Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 2022.