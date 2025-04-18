Zimbabwe: 'Second Republic's Reforms Begin to Change Country's Image On Global Stage'

Gibson Nyikadzino — Economic reforms being instituted by the Second Republic are shifting the negative perceptions Zimbabwe endured for nearly two decades as the country reasserts its commitment to pioneering Africa's economic transformation at a time of significant geopolitical changes, President Mnangagwa's Chief Advisor on Global Affairs, Ambassador Mahomed Jassat, has said.

He said decades of sanctions, misinformation, and biased reporting distorted Zimbabwe's image in the eyes of the world.

Ambassador Jassat urged the Western world, international investors, and development partners to move beyond the propaganda.

"Zimbabwe has often been misunderstood and misrepresented in global media. The greatest obstacle to Zimbabwe's renaissance is not economic or political; it is perceptual. Decades of sanctions, misinformation, and biased reporting have distorted Zimbabwe's image in the eyes of the world.

"But perception is beginning to shift. Nations in the Gulf, Asia, and BRICS are already moving in, forming sovereign partnerships, acquiring long-term leases, and establishing manufacturing hubs," Amb Jassat said.

As of October 2024, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was Zimbabwe's top export destination, after 42 of the shipments, valued at US$293,32 million, went to the Middle Eastern country.

South Africa, at 24,7 of total exports worth US$172,16 million, and China at 10,5 valued at US$73,15 million, completed the list of the country's top three export destinations.

Also, by April 7 this year, total trade in goods and services between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe was US$543 million in the four quarters to the end of September 2024, an increase of 24,9 or US$108 million.

"It is time for the Western world, international investors, and development partners to move beyond the propaganda. Zimbabwe is not isolated. It is integrating into global value chains. It is a pioneer in African economic transformation," he added.

Since its inception in 2017, the Second Republic has embarked on a reform agenda that has seen economic liberalisation, re-engagement with international partners, and the creation of a pro-business climate.

Said Ambassador Jassat: "The establishment of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has streamlined the process of investment, eliminated bureaucratic red tape, and offered investor protection under robust legislation. Most significantly, the government has taken bold steps to repatriate land to productive use and ensure food security through mechanised agriculture and smart partnerships with war veterans, youth cooperatives, and private investors."

The world is redefining its relationship with Africa, and Zimbabwe is poised to be an investment destination of priority because of its critical mineral resources, conducive agricultural climate, and highly skilled human resource base, Ambassador Jassat added.