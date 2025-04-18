Zimbabwe: Independence Ball Kicks Off Birthday Festivities

17 April 1986

The sixth independence anniversary celebrations kicked off in Harare Province last night with an independence ball held at the Chitungwiza Town Council head office.

The chairman of the Harare Independence celebrations committee, Cde Edward Kanangoni, told The Herald that his committee had raised about $54 000 by yesterday and more contributions were expected this morning.

The celebrations committee for Harare Province, which includes Harare and Chitungwiza, has hired 68 buses one bus for each district to ferry people to Rufaro Stadium where the main celebrations would take place tomorrow.

"The Zanu (PF) secretary for transport in each district has been asked to report at the Harare United Omnibus Company depot at 5 am tomorrow to collect buses for their respective districts to take people to Rufaro Stadium.

"It has been arranged that all people should be seated by 8.30 am and thereafter distinguished dignitaries and the Prime Minister, Cde Mugabe, would arrive."

There would be entertainment and performances by various groups from all provincial areas throughout the morning.

The programme at Rufaro continues until about 8 pm tomorrow and there would also be fireworks in the evening at a venue to be announced later today.

The celebrations continue tonight with a civic reception to be hosted by Harare City Council at the Harare Conference Centre.

Lessons for today

Zimbabweans celebrate Independence Day on April 18th to commemorate the end of colonial rule and the beginning of self-governance in 1980. This day marks the victory over British colonialism and white-minority rule under Ian Smith's regime, achieved through a protracted liberation struggle involving significant sacrifices.

Independence Day is a time for Zimbabweans to reflect on their resilience, unity, and the hope for a brighter future.

It is a celebration of national pride, freedom, and the values of unity and patriotism.