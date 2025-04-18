Zimbabwe: Zim Academy Ready for Scotland

17 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Don Makanyanga — Zimbabwe Cricket Academy coach Elton Chigumbura believes that the upcoming series against Scotland will serve as measurement on the readiness of the upcoming players to graduate to the next level.

Zimbabwe Cricket is hosting Scotland national team in six limited overs matches.

The tour is split into series and the first three matches will see the visitors taking on Zimbabwe Academy side in two T20 matches and one 50 over match.

The two T20 matches will be played at Takashinga Cricket Sports Club on Saturday with the 50 over match set for April 22.

Focus will shift for the visitors as they will take the Zimbabwe A side in a List A matches on April 24, 26 and 28.

Having been tasked with leading the Zimbabwe Cricket Academy, Chigumbura is excited with the opportunity of international cricket being availed to the academy side.

"It's a good opportunity for the guys to raise their hands when they get an opportunity to play against such a team like an international team.

"It's very important for the academy players and I am happy that we are starting to get international games.

"For us as an academy, we are always looking to play so many games. We love to play so many games.

"When you get an opportunity like playing against an international team, we take it with both hands,"said Chigumbura.

The former national team captain also believes that the international matches will serve as platform to measure the readiness of the Academy player to be promoted to the next level in the quest to feature for the Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team, Chevrons.

"When you play against an international side, you tend to judge yourself where you are in terms of what you need to improve to go a step higher.

"And from technical aspect, it will also helps us to measure for ourselves to see where our guys are at in terms of their readiness to go to the next level.

"I am quite happy with this opportunity to play against Scotland," said Chigumbura.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Academy coach is looking forward to a series win revealing that his charges are ready for the Scottish challenge.

"The guys are ready, they've been working hard.

"I am confident that we will put up a good show and I believe we have got the right guys to take on such a team and emerge as winners in the three games that we are going to play against them," said Chigumbura.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.