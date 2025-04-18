Zimbabwe: Zim Academy Ready for Scotland

Don Makanyanga — Zimbabwe Cricket Academy coach Elton Chigumbura believes that the upcoming series against Scotland will serve as measurement on the readiness of the upcoming players to graduate to the next level.

Zimbabwe Cricket is hosting Scotland national team in six limited overs matches.

The tour is split into series and the first three matches will see the visitors taking on Zimbabwe Academy side in two T20 matches and one 50 over match.

The two T20 matches will be played at Takashinga Cricket Sports Club on Saturday with the 50 over match set for April 22.

Focus will shift for the visitors as they will take the Zimbabwe A side in a List A matches on April 24, 26 and 28.

Having been tasked with leading the Zimbabwe Cricket Academy, Chigumbura is excited with the opportunity of international cricket being availed to the academy side.

"It's a good opportunity for the guys to raise their hands when they get an opportunity to play against such a team like an international team.

"It's very important for the academy players and I am happy that we are starting to get international games.

"For us as an academy, we are always looking to play so many games. We love to play so many games.

"When you get an opportunity like playing against an international team, we take it with both hands,"said Chigumbura.

The former national team captain also believes that the international matches will serve as platform to measure the readiness of the Academy player to be promoted to the next level in the quest to feature for the Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team, Chevrons.

"When you play against an international side, you tend to judge yourself where you are in terms of what you need to improve to go a step higher.

"And from technical aspect, it will also helps us to measure for ourselves to see where our guys are at in terms of their readiness to go to the next level.

"I am quite happy with this opportunity to play against Scotland," said Chigumbura.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Academy coach is looking forward to a series win revealing that his charges are ready for the Scottish challenge.

"The guys are ready, they've been working hard.

"I am confident that we will put up a good show and I believe we have got the right guys to take on such a team and emerge as winners in the three games that we are going to play against them," said Chigumbura.