Nigeria: Shettima Urges MDAs to Work Together to Improve Service Delivery

18 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

Mr Shettima uged MDAs to prioritise joint planning, data sharing, and the establishment of shared Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in areas where their responsibilities overlap.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on head of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government to work together to improve service delivery.

Mr Shettima who chairs the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), made the call during a two-day retreat for its members which concluded on Thursday.

The retreat was part of the federal government's initiative to reform Nigeria's business environment and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

The PEBEC was established in July 2016 with the mandate of identifying and removing bureaucratic and legislative constraints that impede business operations in Nigeria.

The council also works to improve the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria with a view to reducing the time, cost and procedure in starting and running a business, and increase efficiency.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) make up more than 90 per cent of all registered businesses in Nigeria. These MSMEs provide about 84 per cent of jobs and contribute just under 50 per cent to the GDP of the economy. However, these businesses often face structural and regulatory challenges that limit their potential.

Addressing participants at the retreat, Mr Shettima emphasised the need for inter-agency collaboration, mutual trust, and collective action.

He urged MDAs to prioritise joint planning, data sharing, and the establishment of shared Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in areas where their responsibilities overlap.

Mr Shettima also called for the formation of inter-agency task teams to spearhead critical reforms, resolve inter-ministerial conflicts through dialogue, foster innovation to bridge existing gaps, and institutionalise progress to ensure sustainability.

He stressed that improving government service delivery is not solely about policy formulation but also about implementation and accountability.

Director General of PEBEC, Zahrah Audu, reaffirmed the council's commitment to working closely with heads of government agencies to improve service levels and build a more enabling environment for business growth.

