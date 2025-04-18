Liberia: Edith Gongloe-Weh Calls for Action After Surviving Alleged Armed Threat in Nimba By-Election

Nimba — Edith Gongloe Weh, the sole female candidate in the April 22 Nimba County senatorial by-election, has called for immediate national and international attention after surviving an alleged armed threat during her campaign activities in District 4.

She recounted that her team was forced to flee a town after being threatened with guns by local youths, allegedly acting on false claims that she had insulted residents and opposed development.

Weh believes the misinformation was politically motivated and part of a broader effort to derail her candidacy. She also expressed concern over the silence from national leadership, including the sitting vice president, who is actively campaigning for Representative Samuel G. Kogar, one of her male opponents, using state resources.

In an interview with Ma Sernah Dahn, the Town Chief of Garplay, she confirmed tensions did erupt but challenged some claims circulating online. Dahn stated that while there were disturbances, she did not witness youths armed with machetes, knives, rocks, or sticks targeting Weh.

Local police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Larmie Mending, confirmed reaching out to the implicated community and deploying security personnel across the region. However, no official investigation has been launched, as no formal complaint has been filed.

According to Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC) Communications Officer Prince Dunbar, the NEC has not received any formal complaint regarding the alleged attack.

This incident reflects a disturbing pattern of electoral violence targeting female politicians in Liberia. During the 2020 Senatorial elections, Senator Botoe Kanneh of Gbarpolu County faced similar threats, including ballot destruction, voter suppression, and intimidation by armed groups.

Despite these obstacles, Kanneh became one of Liberia's few elected female senators, a testament to her resilience, but also a reminder of the steep barriers women continue to face in Liberian politics.

Women's rights advocates say Weh's experience is not isolated but emblematic of systemic efforts to exclude women from political spaces, particularly in rural areas.

The incident has sparked concern among civil society actors in Nimba. Alex G. Paye, Executive Director of Nimba-Monwah for Social, Environmental, and Livelihood Advocacy Inc., condemned the violence and called for responsible leadership and peaceful campaigning.

Weh is now appealing to international bodies, including the United Nations and UN Women, to intervene and help ensure the protection of female candidates.

Despite years of advocacy and some progress, Liberia continues to grapple with significant gender disparities in political representation. Over the past five years, organizations such as the Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), UN Women, and the Peacebuilding Office of Liberia have rolled out advocacy, electoral reform, and voter education programs aimed at promoting inclusive and peaceful elections.