Liberia: Lawyers for Finda Bundoo, Francis Blamo Reject Task Force Summons, Demand Court Proceedings

Monrovia — Simpson Consultancy, LLC, a legal firm based on Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, has rejected a summons issued by the Assets Recovery and Property Task Force (AREPT), calling on two of its clients--Madam Nora Finda Bundoo and Mr. Francis Tuain Blamo--to appear for a conference over alleged incriminating evidence.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chairman of AREPT, Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, the firm argued that its clients should not be subjected to what it termed as a prejudiced process, where the Task Force has already claimed to possess incriminating evidence. The letter, dated April 16, 2025, was signed by Cllr. Abraham Wade Simpson.

According to the communication, Bundoo and Blamo were invited to appear at the AREPT head office, located at the Golden Key Hotel in King Gray, Montserrado County, on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

However, Simpson Consultancy stated that rather than complying with the Task Force's invitation, their clients are requesting that any such evidence be submitted to a court of competent jurisdiction. The firm emphasized that such a move would allow its clients to "have their day in court" and challenge the accusations in accordance with the law.

"It is our legal opinion that given the fact that AREPT has already concluded that it has incriminating evidence against our clients, we respectfully request that the said evidence be submitted to a court of competent jurisdiction," the letter reads.

The firm cited Article 21 of the Liberian Constitution and relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Law as the basis for its position. It said this approach would prevent any miscarriage of justice and uphold the due process rights of the accused.

"Therefore, to ensure our clients' constitutional rights are adequately protected, they will not be appearing as per your request; but rather, they will be glad to submit to the jurisdiction of the court where they will traverse your alleged incriminating evidence," the letter concluded.

The Assets Recovery and Property Task Force (AREPT)--established by Executive Order No. 126, signed by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai in 2024 to trace and recover allegedly stolen or misappropriated state assets--has not yet responded to Simpson Consultancy's letter. Its work was suspended when Madam Finda Bundoo filed a writ of prohibition before the Supreme Court challenging AREPT's authority.

Gracious Ride, a transport company reportedly owned by Bundoo, argued that AREPT had no right to seize its vehicles after alleging they were purchased with misused public funds. After nearly a year of litigation, a full bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Gracious Ride lacked standing to seek a declaration that AREPT's operations under EO 126 were illegal--thereby lifting the stay that had kept the Task Force dormant.

With its mandate renewed under Executive Order No. 145 (which reaffirms EO 126), AREPT has resumed its investigation into Bundoo. A letter dated April 14, 2025--obtained from the Spoon Network and signed by John Gbilee Shile, Head of Investigation and Intelligence, and approved by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, AREPT Chairman--alleges that, while serving as a public official, Bundoo affixed her name and identity to corporate documents for the Anita Group of Companies and its subsidiary, Gracious Ride. Those entities are accused of acquiring a fleet of Suzuki vehicles through questionable means, using public resources.

Bundoo was summoned to appear before AREPT at 2:30 PM on Thursday, April 17, at its headquarters in the Golden Key Compound, ELWA King Gray, Paynesville. With her lawyers and co-accused Francis Blamo refusing to comply with the summons, AREPT must now decide whether to seek a Supreme Court order compelling their appearance or to initiate formal court proceedings, as requested by the defense.