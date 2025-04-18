Liberia: LFA Suspends Wologizi Coach Benfelix, Four Referees Over Match-Fixing Allegations

18 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker |

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has suspended Wologizi FC head coach Jasper Benfelix and four referees from all LFA-sanctioned activities, pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of match manipulation.

Coach Benfelix, who recently led Wologizi FC to the Second Division championship, is being probed following a controversial message allegedly posted in a WhatsApp group. In the message, he reportedly stated that he would do anything to help his former club, Nimba Kwado, avoid relegation if given the chance.

Shortly after the post circulated, Wologizi FC forfeited a crucial match against Nimba Kwado, enabling the latter to escape the relegation zone. The suspicious circumstances surrounding the forfeit have raised concerns, and Wologizi FC has also been referred to the LFA Disciplinary Committee for further review.

While the LFA has not disclosed full details, a release from the association said the suspension is a precautionary measure and does not imply guilt.

"The decision is in line with the LFA's commitment to maintain the integrity of the game," the statement read. "We take these allegations very seriously and will take the necessary steps to ensure fairness and transparency remain at the heart of Liberian football."

In a related development, the LFA has also provisionally suspended four referees--Koffa Doe, Thomas N. Konah, Julius Pongay, and Emmanuel Tarley--effective immediately. The referees are under investigation for their alleged involvement in match manipulation and are barred from participating in any LFA-related activities until the inquiry is concluded.

The LFA reiterated its full cooperation with the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee and vowed to uphold the principles of integrity and accountability across all levels of the game.

