Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Donates Tools and Produce to Boost Rural Education Initiative

Monrovia — The Kids Reading For All Foundation has received a significant boost in its mission to empower rural youth, thanks to a major donation from the Ministry of Agriculture. The support comes under the foundation's newly launched initiative, "Harvest for Hope: Cultivating Agriculture to Educate," which aims to expand educational access for underprivileged children through sustainable farming.

The Ministry's donation includes essential agricultural supplies such as six wheelbarrows, twelve shovels, fifteen cutlasses, and five bags of fertilizer. These tools are expected to enhance the foundation's farming capacity, enabling it to generate food and income to support educational programs across rural communities.

Executive Director of the foundation, E. Reagan GT Barcon II, extended sincere appreciation to Agriculture Minister Hon. Alexander J. Nueta. He praised the Minister's dedication to both agricultural advancement and educational equity, noting that the collaboration is a vital step toward improving the lives of countless children.

"This partnership is a pivotal step towards transforming the lives of many children and fostering a brighter future," Barcon said.

In addition to the equipment, the Ministry is also providing fresh produce. The foundation expects to receive deliveries next week, which will include eggplant, cabbage, pepper, and collard greens in various quantities. These food items will be used to feed children supported by the foundation and reinforce its self-sufficiency model.

The initiative reflects a growing focus on integrating agriculture with education as a means to build sustainable, community-driven development in Liberia. It not only addresses food insecurity but also helps children stay in school by easing the financial burdens on families.

The foundation's efforts have drawn support from a range of international partners, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the British Embassy in Liberia, and USAID. Together, they are contributing to a shared vision of improved livelihoods and educational access in Liberia's underserved communities.