Liberians in Washington DC Induct New Code of Officers

Washington DC — A new corps of officers have been inducted to lead the affairs of the Liberian Community Association in the Washington DC metropolitan area. The new executives led by President Sebastian Teclar were installed into office over the weekend in Hyattsville, Maryland, U.S.A.

The occasion which brought together hundreds of Liberians and well-wishers from across the United States, ushered in a new dispensation of leadership to govern for the next two years.

Those inducted include Sebastian Teclar, President, Joseph Lewis, Vice President: Wynitta Kessler, Secretary General; Monica Toeh, Treasurer; Alexander Dossen Financial Secretary; and Prophet James Sango, Chaplain. Also inducted were Sangai Kamara, and George Blay who will serve as Members of the Board of Directors of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA). The new team of officers were sworn into office by Rev. Dr. Emmett L. Dunn, Executive Director of the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Missions who charged the executives to perform their duties with dedication to the interests of those who elected them. The new officers will lead in collaboration with the Board of Directors led by Felix Wilson, Chairman, Esther Richards, Vice Chair, Edman Zazay, Secretary, and Miatta Teasley, Chaplain.

Delivering the keynote address at the occasion, Dr. John T. Wulu, Jr., Senior Manager of the Statistical Data Governance Division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security called on Liberians at home and abroad to mobilize their resources for the advancement of education in Liberia.

He noted "For Liberia to achieve its potential as a progressive and thriving nation, let's come to a consensus at the onset that we must prioritize the transformation of the Liberian educational system through the lens of sustainable and professional growth." He observed that the Liberian education system has faced a multitude of challenges, including outdated curricula, a lack of infrastructure, an undertrained teaching workforce, limited access to quality learning materials, and systemic inefficiencies. These challenges he said, "have been compounded by the devastating impact of the civil wars, Ebola, COVID-19, and economic setbacks that followed." He called on Liberian government officials, organization leaders, teachers, parents, students, to help create a future, where Liberia's educational system is a beacon of hope, opportunity, and prosperity.

In his remarks the newly inducted President Sebastion Teclar expressed gratitude to his community for the trust imposed in him and his corps of officers and pledged his commitment to serve with ultimate devotion, passion, and dedication to promote the interests of Liberians in the U.S. Capital area and their homeland, Liberia.