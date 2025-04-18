Tanzania: Taha Eyes Italy's Horticultural Market

ARUSHA — THE Tanzania Holticultural Association (TAHA) is setting its sight on Italy 19 Billion US dollars (abuot 51 tri/-) vegetable import market , launching an ambitious campaign to elevate Tanzania's presence in one of the worlds most dynamic horticultural hubs.

In a strategic move, TAHA is dispatching a delegation of top Tanzanian exporters to italy for high stakes study tour during the renowned Macfrut exhibition, to be held from May 4 to May 9, 2025.

This initiative, backed by a groundbreaking partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), aims to forge lasting trade relationships and position Tanzania as a key supplier in Italy's thriving market.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, TAHA CEO, Dr Jacqueline Mkindi said the Macfrut study tour is no ordinary visit--it's a calculated step to immerse Tanzanian exporters in Italy's advanced horticultural ecosystem.

Delegates will participate in high-level business-to-business meetings, attend cutting-edge conferences, and network with global buyers.

"This is a golden opportunity to showcase Tanzania's premium produce and cement our place in the global market," said TAHA CEO.

The tour builds on a February training programme, jointly organised by TAHA and ITA, which equipped Tanzanian entrepreneurs with the technical and managerial skills needed to compete in the European union (EU). Those trained are now the vanguard of this Italian venture.

TAHA's track record speaks volumes. At the Fruit Logistica 2025 Fair in Germany, Tanzanian exporters clinched deals worth 12.6 million US dollars (about 33.9bn/- ), underscoring the country's growing clout in global horticulture.

This success has fueled TAHA's confidence to target Italy, the world's seventh-largest vegetable importer, which imported 19.3 billion US dollars (about 51.1tri/-) worth of vegetable products in 2023.

Currently, Tanzania's horticultural exports to Italy are negligible--45,500 US dollars (about 122.3m/-) in 2022, per the UN COMTRADE database.

However, with Italy sourcing heavily from countries like Spain (1.65 billion US dollars) and the Netherlands (1.59 billion US dollars), Dr Mkindi sees a clear opening.

"Our goal is to capture a lion's share of 19.3 billion US dollars market by leveraging Italy's demand and Tanzania's untapped potential," she said.

TAHA's strategy goes beyond exports--it's about building sustainable partnerships. The ITA collaboration emphasizes technology transfer, innovative practices, and fostering ties between Tanzanian and Italian companies.

These efforts aim to strengthen Tanzania's value chains, boost employment, and drive economic growth. Having already cracked markets in China, India, and the Middle East, TAHA is now poised to make Italy its next target.

As Tanzania prepares to make waves at Macfrut 2025, the possibilities are limitless.

By tapping into Italy's vast import capacity and forging strategic alliances, TAHA is not just chasing market share--it's laying the foundation for a new era in Tanzanian horticulture.

"With government support and a clear vision, Tanzania stands ready to transform its horticultural industry into a global powerhouse" Dr Mkindi concluded.