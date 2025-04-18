Tanzania: Govt to Prioritise PPP in Vision 2050 Implementation

The government has announced that Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) will play a central role in the implementation of the upcoming National Development Vision 2050, which aims to propel Tanzania into a higher middle-income economy.

Under Vision 2050, the private sector's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution is projected to reach 700 billion US dollars, with the national GDP expected to rise to 1 trillion US dollars , a significant leap from the current 38 billion US dollars.

The new vision also aims to improve citizens' livelihoods, foster sustainable economic growth, promote good governance and enhance women's participation in socio-economic and political activities.

Speaking yesterday in Mwanza during a national panel discussion on the role of PPPs in shaping the future of the country's development, Deputy Minister for Planning and Investment, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo stressed the importance of engaging the private sector.

"In preparing Vision 2050, the private sector through PPPs has been prioritised to ensure development goals are achieved. To reach this new vision, we must think big and embrace a new mindset," Mr Nyongo said. The implementation of Vision 2050 is scheduled to begin in the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Mr Nyongo said PPPs will be critical in driving investment in key socioeconomic infrastructure, particularly in the transport and energy sectors, as well as in social services like healthcare and technological innovation to boost local manufacturing.

"We must produce goods at scale for both domestic and international markets," he noted.

He noted the mutual benefits of PPPs, explaining that they enable both public and private sectors to collaborate on shared goals, such as expanding transport services while generating profits for both sides.

Mr Nyongo also urged stakeholders at the panel discussion to explore ways to further attract private capital, technology and innovation, while strengthening the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout the PPP value chain.

Looking ahead to 2050, Mr Nyongo said the country's population is expected to grow to 140 million, with per capita income rising to between 4,700 US dollars and 8,000 US dollars, a sharp increase from the current population of over 61 million and a per capita income of 1,250 US dollars.

He called on the private sector to seize emerging economic opportunities and form joint ventures with the government, which remains committed to fostering a fair and competitive investment climate.

Reflecting on the progress of Vision 2025, Mr Nyongo expressed satisfaction with the country's achievement of lower-middle-income status, driven by ongoing efforts in agricultural modernisation, industrialisation, infrastructure development and technology adoption.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC), Mr David Kafulila, underscored PPPs as a sustainable model for financing strategic development projects, while reducing dependency on donor aid.

He said PPPs enable the government to tap into cutting-edge technologies and improve managerial efficiency across institutions. Mr Kafulila cited countries such as China, India, France and Vietnam as successful examples of PPPdriven growth, adding that Tanzania has the same potential.

He outlined that PPPs are categorised into large-scale projects (exceeding 20 million US dollars) and smallscale projects (under 20 million US dollars). He noted that the Mwanza panel aimed to raise national awareness about the role of PPPs in Vision 2050.