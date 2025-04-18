Liberia: Bishop Quire Condemns Attack On United Methodists

The President of the West Africa Central Conference College of Bishops, Samuel J. Quire Jr, condemns a recent violent attack on a United Methodist Church in Nigeria that took one life and wounded four others.

Monrovia, Liberia, April 17, 2025 - The President of the West Africa Central Conference, College of Bishops and the Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Samuel J. Quire Jr, says he is deeply saddened and gravely concerned by recent reports of a violent and deadly ambush of members of the United Methodist Church in Zailana Dorofai District, Nigeria.

Bishop Quire condemns the violent attack on the United Methodist Church in Nigeria that took one life and wounded four others.

According to an official statement from the United Methodist Church Nigeria Episcopal Area, members of the breakaway Global Methodist Church (GMC) forcefully invaded church property in Zailani and launched an unprovoked attack, but were met with stiff resistance from United Methodist members in the area.

Bishop Quire says this brutal act led to the tragic killing of Alhaji B. Sambo, a committed member, husband, and father of three. Additionally, Mrs. Victoria Bawa Michael, widow of a late pastor, was critically wounded alongside other faithful members: Gideon Hamza, Bolyo Bitrus, and Justice Mani.

"As President of the West Africa Central Conference College of Bishops, I strongly and unequivocally condemn the use of violence as a means of conflict resolution. Such actions only lead to further harm, suffering, and division. I, however, call on the GMC to allow the United Methodist Church in Nigeria and elsewhere to freely do the work of God under the laws of the respective states", he urges.

He calls on all followers of Jesus Christ and members of the United Methodist Church family to uphold peace, justice, and reconciliation as core values, noting that use of violence to settle ecclesiastical or property disputes is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured for and on behalf of the West Africa Central Conference, College of Bishops. I stand in solidarity with the United Methodist Church in Nigeria and commit to praying for God's comfort, healing, and justice during this painful time.

I (Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr, President WACC) also call upon the Nigerian government, the international Community, United Methodist church worldwide, and all peace-loving institutions to fully investigate and condemn this matter and ensure that those responsible for these attacks are held accountable."

The Liberian prelate urges United Methodists in Nigeria to respond to this tragedy with peace, and not retaliate or respond to violence with violence, while remaining steadfast as beacons of hope and love.

The WACC continues to pray for Bishop Ande I. Emmanuel, his family, and the entire church community, seeking their safety, strength, and healing of the nation and the church.

Bishop Quire reminds that Paul's Epistle to the Romans says; "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." (Romans 12:21), stressing that as followers of Jesus Christ, the Church will continue to be instrument of peace and agent of healing in a world torn apart by conflict and violence.

"In this time of trial, may the Prince of Peace reign in the hearts of Christians and guide all to paths of justice, healing, and unity", the statement concludes. Editing by Jonathan Browne