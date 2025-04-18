Liberia: NPP Split Over Endorsement in Nimba By-Election

Confusion has rocked the National Patriotic Party (NPP) over endorsement in the Nimba Senate Race, with one party executive leading the support for Kogar, while the party declares support for Edith Gongloe-Weh.

Gbarnga, Bong County - In a surprising twist on Wednesday, the National Patriotic Party (NPP) plunged into internal controversy just hours after an apparent endorsement of Representative Samuel Gongben Kogar for the upcoming April 22, 2025, senatorial by-election in Nimba County.

Speaking on a local radio station in Gbarnga, Atty. George S. Mulbah publicly declared support for Rep. Kogar, claiming the decision was reached following a high-level executive session of the party.

Mulbah, who identified himself as the party's national chairman, cited Kogar's legislative experience, political maturity, and deep ties to the NPP as the rationale for the endorsement.

"As we prepare for our convention, we are proud to throw our full support behind Hon. Samuel Kogar for the Nimba senatorial seat," Mulbah said. "He is the only candidate with verified legislative experience and commands the kind of respect the late Senator Johnson once did. His roots in the NPP speak volumes."

Mulbah also announced plans to send a delegation to Nimba County on April 17 to formally present the endorsement and rally support for Kogar's campaign.

Party Convention Scheduled for May 30

During his radio appearance, Mulbah revealed that the NPP would hold an extraordinary convention on May 30 in Gbarnga to elect a new political leader--a position distinct from the standard bearer, who is selected during election cycles. Senators James O. P. Biney (Maryland County) and Melvin Snowe (Bomi County) have reportedly expressed interest in the role.

"This is about charting a fresh political direction," Mulbah said, promising a free and transparent process.

Party leadership issues swift rebuttal

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the NPP National Executive Committee issued a press release later, sharply disassociating itself from Mulbah's statements and actions. The release asserted that Atty. George Mulbah is not the party's National Chairman and had no authority to speak on behalf of the NPP.

"Atty. George Mulbah is not the National Chairman of the National Patriotic Party," the release read. "His endorsement of Representative Kogar was done in no official capacity and does not reflect the position of the Party."

The statement, signed by Hon. Emmanuel Goll on behalf of the Concerned Partisans and National Executive Committee Members, declared full party support for Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh, describing her as "a reputable and experienced daughter of Nimba" whose values align with the NPP's vision and goals.

"We call on all loyal partisans, supporters, and well-meaning citizens of Nimba County to reject Atty. Mulbah's misleading statements and cast their votes in favor of Edith Gongloe-Weh, the true people's candidate," the statement urged.

Accusations of Political Sabotage

The party further alleged that Mulbah and unnamed associates were part of a wider effort to align the NPP with Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung's rumoured 2029 presidential ambitions--an accusation the party described as a betrayal.

"It is now clear that Atty. Mulbah and his cohorts are part of a broader scheme to sell out the NPP to Vice President Koung in his desperate and unachievable quest for the presidency," the statement charged.

The party concluded with a strong rebuke of what it termed "backdoor dealings and political opportunism," stressing: "Let it be known far and wide: the NPP is not for sale, and our destiny will not be dictated by betrayal."