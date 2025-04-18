Liberia: Finda Bundoo Snubs Assets Recovery Team

Former Chief of Protocol Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo says the government's Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force cannot be a player and a referee at the same time, snubbing an invitation to appear before the Task Force.

By: Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Monrovia, Liberia, April 17, 2025 - Former Presidential Chief of Protocol, Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo snubs invitation from government Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) here over allegations of corruption, economic crimes, and theft.

Amb. Bundoo, criticizes the Assets Recovery invite as "absurd." She decries unfairness and political turmoil aimed at damaging her hard-earned reputation.

"I'm not going to subject myself to any assets recovery; you cannot be the opposing team and be the referee; why will you have invited me? Since you have evidence, use it", she tells the taskforce.

"These are all mere political plays to damage my reputation, but I remain resolute and resilient." She maintains.

Amb. Bundoo has faced headaches under 12 months after the Assets Recovery Task Force team made seizures of her transport service (Gracious Ride) vehicles, arguably accusing her of financial fraud.

In an official communication issued Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the Task Force notified her of an ongoing probe into alleged acts of conflict of interest, theft of property, misapplication of public funds, economic sabotage, and money laundering. These allegations are reportedly linked to her involvement with Anita Group of Companies and its subsidiary, Gracious Ride.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to documents obtained by the Task Force, Ms. Bundoo is believed to have affixed her name, signature, and official identity to corporate documents associated with the companies currently under investigation. These actions are alleged to have occurred while she was still serving in the Executive Mansion under former President Weah.

The companies in question, particularly Gracious Ride, are accused of using illicit means to acquire a fleet of Suzuki vehicles that now operate as part of a transport service. The nature of these transactions, authorities allege, raises significant red flags regarding their legitimacy and financial sourcing.

The investigation falls under the mandate of Executive Order #145, a continuation of Executive Order #126, which empowers the Liberian government to trace, identify, and recover assets suspected to have been unlawfully acquired by current and former government officials.

But speaking to the NEW DAWN on Wednesday, Amb. Bundoo said the Asset Recovery team has not been neutral while calling for justice.

She describes such invites as nothing short of a calculated smear political campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation. Editing by Jonathan Browne