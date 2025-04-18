Liberia: Ex-Montserrado SUP. Grace Kpan Arrested and Briefly Detained

-Over US$241,450.00 properties demolition in Tweh Farm

Former Montserrado County Superintendent Grace Kpan experienced the other side of the law on Wednesday at the Monrovia City Court following a brief arrest and detention.

By Lincoln G. Peters

Former Montserrado County Superintendent and Vice Standard Bearer of the Liberian National Union Party, Madam Grace T. Kpan, was briefly detained on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, by the Monrovia City Court for the demolition of properties in the Tweh Farm Community valued at US$ 241,450.00.

Madam Kpan was dragged to the Monrovia City Court on a charge of criminal mischief following the alleged demolition of some properties.

She was arrested by Monrovia City Court presiding Magistrate L DEN BARCO and spent hours on the criminal defendant bench after being accused by Benson Kun and others for destroying their houses in the Tweh farm community.

The complainant under oath alleged that the former Montserrado County Superintendent, Madam Kpan on April 12 brought yellow machine operators that destroyed their houses.

The costs of the houses were put at US83,795.00 Dollars and US157,655 Dollars, amounting to US241,450.00 Dollars.

The detention of Madam Kpan was based on a WRIT OF ARREST issued against her on April 15, 2025, by the court under the compline of the private prosecutor.

" You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Grace Kpan and yellow machine operator defendant/s to be identified, and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Court, Temple Of Justice Building Montserrado County to answer to the charge of criminal mischief based on the oath and complaint of the Republic of Liberia by & thru Mark Harris Private Prosecutor in which it is substantially alleged as follows in violation of section 15.5 of the New Penal Law of Liberia," the writ instructed.

According to the writ, the Private prosecutors/trix complained and said that the defendants within named destroyed their properties on Saturday, April 12, A.D. 2025 about the hour of 3.30 pm and in the Tweh Farm Community, Bushrod Island, Montserrado County," the writ read.

The writ described the action as criminal, unlawful, purposeful and intentional, as she orders the yellow machine operator to break down and destroy private prosecutor property (Two houses.

" Mr. Magau House value USD83,795.00, Madam Agnes Building value USD157,055 thereby bringing the total value of the property destroyed to USD241,450.00. This act of you defendants being criminal, illegal and unlawful. The crime mentioned that you, the defendants, did do and commit, hence, this writ of arrest.

Contrary to the form, force, and effect of the Statutory Laws of Liberia in such cases made and provided against the peace and dignity of this republic, and for so doing, this shall constitute your legal and sufficient authority and have this writ. Given under our hands and seal of court this 15th Day of April, 2025," the writ concluded.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.