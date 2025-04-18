Nigeria: Julia Nneji Petitions IGP, Demands Retraction, Apology From Police in 48 Hours

Ihuoma Julia Nneji has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, demanding a retraction, within 48 hours, of a "Wanted Person" declaration made on her on Tuesday by the Nigerian Police Force, through the National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja (NPF NCCC).

Nneji also demanded a written apology by the NPF NCCC within same period.

She made the demands through her solicitors, Pillar-Rest Attorneys, who asked the law enforcement agency to direct the removal of the Special Police Gazette Bulletin declaring their client "Wanted".

The letter by Nneji's solicitors was entitled: "Report of Unlawful Public Declaration of Ihuoma Julia Nneji "Wanted" by The Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre Unit In Breach of Her Fundamental Rights," and dated 16th April, 2025.

Signed by Oyaje James Oyigoga Esq, the petition was specifically addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Force Headquarters, Abuja, through the Director, NPF, National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja (NPF NCCC).

According to the solicitors, the declaration constitutes a breach of their client's fundamental rights protected by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and notification of same to all platforms and media outlets where it may have been disseminated.

Other demands made by the solicitors in the letter include a written apology to the client for the reputational damage, emotional trauma and unlawful declaration by the police.

The letter also added that "a written undertaking that our client's rights shall no longer be infringed upon".

It added that "failure to comply with the above within the stipulated time will leave us with no option than to initiate appropriate legal proceedings to enforce our client's fundamental rights, including, but not limited to, a claim for exemplary and general damages, and a motion for public retraction and injection. This, we will do without further recourse to your office".

Describing the action of the police as reckless, the lawyers further stated that, prior to the widely circulated publication, their client was neither invited for questioning nor informed of the allegation against her in detail, nor given any opportunity whatsoever to respond to any petition or complaint allegedly made against her.

They argued that, their client is a public figure who hails from a well respected home and can be reached via her contact details family or legal representatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This action taken by your office is a direct violation of our client's constitutionslly guaranteed rights and is both unlawful and reckless", the letter read.

The lawyers further noted in the letter that their client (Nneji) filed an action against the petitioner, Barr Henry Uzochukwu (so took the matter to the Police) on 29th October, 2024 for defamation of her character, which suit is currently pending before the court.

On the other hand, Nneji's lawyers pointed out that, the petitioner has likewise initiated a civil suit against their client, which is currently pending before the court. To which Nneji has also responded to.

They further stated that "Our client is a decent properly raised and law-abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who has continued to conduct her personal and professional affairs with utmost decorum".

"We are aware that the action of the Nigerian Police Force declaring our client wanted without inviting her or availing her an opportunity to be heard and respond to the allegations contained in the petition is a violation of her constitutional rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended)".

It would be recalled that the NPF declared Ihuoma Julia Nneji wanted over alleged cybercrime, criminal defamation, and cyberstalking.

In a bulletin released late Tuesday by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), the Force listed Nneji's offences to include "criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking."

The notice, shared on the NPF's official Facebook page, directed that she be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station or the NPF-NCCC headquarters in Abuja. Her last known address.

Vanguard News