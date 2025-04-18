Rwanda: What's On in Kigali This Weekend - Easter, Remembrance, Wellness, More

18 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend in Kigali. Whether you're celebrating Easter, honoring memory, or taking time for your mental well-being, here are a few events worth checking out:

Easter Egg Hunt at Lemon Kigali

Families are invited to a rooftop Easter celebration at Lemon Kigali. The afternoon will feature an egg hunt, meet-and-greets with the Funny Bunny and Dandy Panda, and special promotions on family lunches. The event is geared toward children age 6 and under, but families of all ages are welcome.

When: Friday, April 18, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: Lemon Kigali, KG 623 Street, Kimihurura

Admission: Free

Flourish: Connect, Reflect, Grow

Flourish is a new event series focused on mental wellness, connection, and growth. The first gathering features mental health professional Carol Mbabazi in conversation, followed by live music and poetry.

When: Friday, April 18, at 6:15 p.m.

Where: K'MAWA, 12 KG 13 Avenue, Nyarutarama

Tickets: Rwf 5,000

Screening: An Intergenerational Voice

"How do you recover from three decades of hate and speak of unity 30 years later?"

That question is at the center of An Intergenerational Voice, a documentary directed by Michaël and structured around a powerful performance by Yannick. The film reflects on Rwanda's evolving memory through three generational lenses, followed by a discussion on legacy and healing.

When: Saturday, April 19; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: L'Espace, 11 KG 28 Avenue

Admission: Open to the public

Arsenal Africa Fans Festival

Football fans, take note: the Arsenal Africa Fans Festival lands in Kigali from April 18 to 20. Supporters from more than seven African countries will come together for three days of football-themed celebration, blending charity, tourism, sport, and cultural exchange.

When: April 18-20

Where: Kigali Universe

Sato Passport at Kana Lounge

On Saturday, DJ Kan of Ruffcuts DJz will take over Kana Cocktails & Lounge for Sato Passport. From 5 p.m., enjoy a night of continental music with cocktail jug and pizza promos. Location: KABC, Floor 2.

Easter Experience with Chryso Ndasingwa

Celebrate the resurrection with a powerful evening of worship and praise. Performers include Arsène Tuyi, Papi Clever & Dorcas, and True Promises.

When: Sunday, April 20, at 4 p.m.

Where: Intare Arena

Tickets: Rwf 10,000-50,000; Elite Pass: Rwf 200,000

Tickets available at: www.ishema.rw

Easter Sunday Family Day Brunch

Bring the whole family for a festive Sunday celebration. Enjoy brunch, children's games, bunny petting, and an egg hunt.

When: Sunday, April 20, at 11 a.m.

Where: Nature Kigali. Nyarutarama, KG 515 St #9

Admission: Free

