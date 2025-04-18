Rwanda: What's On in Kigali This Weekend - Easter, Remembrance, Wellness, More

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend in Kigali. Whether you're celebrating Easter, honoring memory, or taking time for your mental well-being, here are a few events worth checking out:
Easter Egg Hunt at Lemon Kigali
Families are invited to a rooftop Easter celebration at Lemon Kigali. The afternoon will feature an egg hunt, meet-and-greets with the Funny Bunny and Dandy Panda, and special promotions on family lunches. The event is geared toward children age 6 and under, but families of all ages are welcome.
When: Friday, April 18, from 12 to 3 p.m.
Where: Lemon Kigali, KG 623 Street, Kimihurura
Admission: Free
Flourish: Connect, Reflect, Grow
Flourish is a new event series focused on mental wellness, connection, and growth. The first gathering features mental health professional Carol Mbabazi in conversation, followed by live music and poetry.
When: Friday, April 18, at 6:15 p.m.
Where: K'MAWA, 12 KG 13 Avenue, Nyarutarama
Tickets: Rwf 5,000
Screening: An Intergenerational Voice
"How do you recover from three decades of hate and speak of unity 30 years later?"
That question is at the center of An Intergenerational Voice, a documentary directed by Michaël and structured around a powerful performance by Yannick. The film reflects on Rwanda's evolving memory through three generational lenses, followed by a discussion on legacy and healing.
When: Saturday, April 19; doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: L'Espace, 11 KG 28 Avenue
Admission: Open to the public
Arsenal Africa Fans Festival
Football fans, take note: the Arsenal Africa Fans Festival lands in Kigali from April 18 to 20. Supporters from more than seven African countries will come together for three days of football-themed celebration, blending charity, tourism, sport, and cultural exchange.
When: April 18-20
Where: Kigali Universe
Sato Passport at Kana Lounge
On Saturday, DJ Kan of Ruffcuts DJz will take over Kana Cocktails & Lounge for Sato Passport. From 5 p.m., enjoy a night of continental music with cocktail jug and pizza promos. Location: KABC, Floor 2.
Easter Experience with Chryso Ndasingwa
Celebrate the resurrection with a powerful evening of worship and praise. Performers include Arsène Tuyi, Papi Clever & Dorcas, and True Promises.
When: Sunday, April 20, at 4 p.m.
Where: Intare Arena
Tickets: Rwf 10,000-50,000; Elite Pass: Rwf 200,000
Tickets available at: www.ishema.rw
Easter Sunday Family Day Brunch
Bring the whole family for a festive Sunday celebration. Enjoy brunch, children's games, bunny petting, and an egg hunt.
When: Sunday, April 20, at 11 a.m.
Where: Nature Kigali. Nyarutarama, KG 515 St #9
Admission: Free
The New Times brings you the latest on Kigali's entertainment scene and breaking news. Stay ahead of the weekend with our curated event picks, and get real-time updates by following us on social media.