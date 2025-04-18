Somalia Accuses AU Mission Head of Supporting Al-Shabaab, Signals Potential Expulsion

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, has issued a strong statement against the Acting Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Amb. Sivuyile Thandikhaya Bam, accused him of sympathizing with the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Minister Fiqi alleged that the South African diplomat--who also serves as the Deputy and Acting Special Representative of the African Union for Somalia--has submitted misleading reports to international bodies, including the UN Security Council, portraying Al-Shabaab as a group seeking statehood and reducing civilian harm, which he called a blatant distortion of reality.

"For a long time, there have been whispers about his bias, but now it's evident--he can no longer hide it," said Minister Fiqi. "He has shown himself to be a supporter of Al-Shabaab and an enemy of Somalia's progress."

The Minister expressed deep concern over Bam's alleged activities, asserting that such conduct undermines the Somali government's efforts to combat terrorism and achieve national stability.

Sources close to Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicate that the federal government is considering expelling Ambassador Bam from the country due to what they describe as a breach of trust and alignment with forces working against Somalia's development.

This move marks a significant escalation in tensions between Somalia and the African Union over the mandate and direction of the ATMIS mission, which was launched to replace the former AMISOM peacekeeping operation and support Somalia's security transition.

The government has not yet made a formal decision, but insiders suggest the expulsion process is actively planned.