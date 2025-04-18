Kenya: Koskei Challenges Internal Auditors to Fight Against Public Sector Graft

Nairobi — Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has called on internal auditors across the country to embrace greater boldness and ethical conviction in their work, underscoring the profession's critical role in Kenya's ongoing battle against corruption and public sector inefficiency.

Speaking during the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Kenya Internal Audit and Risk Awards held in Nairobi, Koskei emphasized that while Kenya boasts robust audit frameworks, the effectiveness of internal audit largely depends on the professional courage of auditors.

"Despite the existence of robust frameworks, professional courage among internal auditors remains conspicuously lacking," said Koskei.

"Internal auditors must rise to the occasion -- with boldness, independence, and ethical conviction -- because without this courage, even the strongest systems will fail."

Koskei reiterated that internal audit excellence is no longer optional but a strategic imperative for Kenya as it seeks to enhance accountability in the public sector.

He pointed to the operationalization of the Global Internal Audit Standards in January 2025 and Kenya's alignment with the International Professional Practice Framework (IPPF) as key milestones toward achieving global audit standards.

In a significant policy update, Koskei announced that his office had issued new guidelines placing the Head of Internal Audit at Level 2 in all public institutions, in line with IPPF requirements. He noted, however, that this move is currently undergoing judicial review.

The Head of Public Service also highlighted the government's commitment to a Zero Fault Audit Regime, an ambitious agenda designed to eliminate adverse audit findings in public entities.

He urged internal auditors to spearhead this transformation by embracing continuous professional development, enhancing compliance, and upholding audit integrity.

The awards gala recognized outstanding performers in internal audit and risk management, honouring individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary dedication to transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery.

Koskei's remarks come amid increasing pressure on the public sector to clean up its financial practices and ensure public resources are used responsibly.

The event underscored the growing importance of internal auditors as key agents of change in Kenya's reform journey.