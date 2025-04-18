Malawi: Scandal - Yeremiah Chihana in Mk12 Million Ticket Fraud - Travel Agent Cries Foul Over Politician's Broken Promises

Veteran politician Yeremiah Chihana has found himself at the centre of a growing scandal after allegedly swindling local travel agency, Zoe Tours and Travel, out of over MK12 million in unpaid air tickets--leaving a trail of broken promises, ignored demands, and botched out-of-court settlements.

According to court documents filed at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Lilongwe, Chihana acquired air tickets worth a staggering MK24,693,809.00 between May and July 2022 for himself and several associates, including fellow defendants Tiwale Kaduya and Mtendere Gondwe.

Despite initially paying MK15,711,920.00, a balance of MK8,981,889.00 remains unpaid--a sum now ballooned to MK12,235,997.00 after legal fees of MK3,254,108.00 were added.

The case, presided over by Honourable Justice Malonda, paints a disturbing picture of how Chihana used his political stature to gain trust--only to turn his back on commitments when it was time to settle the bill.

Zoe Tours and Travel, represented by manager Lucy Phalula, says Chihana had built a reputation as a trusted client after several successful transactions. But that trust turned into betrayal. "We gave him the benefit of the doubt. He said he would pay upon returning to Malawi. He didn't," Phalula stated in her witness statement. "We chased him for months. He dodged, delayed, and ultimately disrespected every effort to recover what we are owed."

WhatsApp records submitted to the court reveal a string of excuses from Chihana, followed by a sudden declaration that he would not be responsible for the full payment, insisting instead that the other individuals--on whose behalf he purchased the tickets--should settle their own bills. Each of them refused.

Adding insult to injury, the parties had initially agreed to settle the matter out of court--a proposal Zoe Tours welcomed in hopes of avoiding protracted legal battles. But true to pattern, Chihana reportedly botched the deal at the last minute and began playing games, leaving the agency with no option but to pursue legal redress.

"This is not just a debt issue," a source close to the case commented. "It's a story about a man who takes what he wants, uses people's services, and walks away without honouring his word. It's a slap in the face to small businesses trying to stay afloat in a tough economy."

The scandal raises serious questions about accountability and character, particularly for someone who continues to carry influence in Malawian politics. As the case unfolds, Zoe Tours and Travel is hoping for justice--and payment in full.

The court is yet to deliver its ruling, but the damage to Chihana's reputation may already be done.