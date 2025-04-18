Malawi: Standard Bank Unveils 2025 Be More Race - 'Run in Blue' to Ignite National Spirit

Standard Bank Malawi has officially launched the 2025 edition of its flagship athletics event--the Be More Race--under the vibrant new theme "Run in Blue."

Unveiled on Thursday at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, the event drew stakeholders from the sports, corporate, and wellness communities, reaffirming the bank's unwavering commitment to promoting health, unity, and national progress.

Now in its seventh edition since 2017, the Be More Race has grown into a premier fixture on Malawi's sports calendar.

"This year's race will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, starting at 6:00 AM from the Bingu National Stadium," announced Standard Bank Malawi CEO, Philip Madinga.

Runners can choose from a 21km competitive half-marathon, a 10km run, or a 5km family fun run. The event will also include free aerobics sessions, live music, and kid-friendly play zones, ensuring something for everyone.

Madinga emphasized that the race goes beyond athleticism--it's a movement.

"The Be More Race is about driving Malawi's growth. It's where unity, health, and determination meet to create real impact," he said.

In a powerful show of solidarity with local talent, Madinga announced that 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Athletics Malawi to support the training and equipping of professional athletes.

"We want to put Malawian athletes on the global map," he declared.

Tamanda Ng'ombe, Head of Brand and Marketing at Standard Bank, revealed exciting new additions for 2025, including the Be More Marketplace--a curated wellness hub featuring fitness communities, healthy lifestyle brands, and inspirational spaces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Be More Race is not just an event--it's a lifestyle. It's about creating lasting impact through wellness, community, and inspiration," she said.

All participants will receive custom-designed Be More Race jerseys and full access to race-day experiences.

Also beaming with pride was Kondwani Chamwala, President of the Athletics Association of Malawi, who praised Standard Bank's growing support.

"This partnership is game-changing. We're building more than a race--we're building a culture of health, community, and achievement. I call on every athlete, walker, and fun-runner to grab a ticket and be part of this incredible journey," Chamwala said.

With digital convenience powered by Standard Bank's "Yours247" platform and the energy of the "Run in Blue" theme, the 2025 Be More Race promises to be the most dynamic and inclusive yet.