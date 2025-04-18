Liberia: Idad, Infoquest Launch Two-Day Training On Legislative Monitoring and Advocacy

The Institute for Democratic Action and Development and InfoQuest Liberia on Wednesday commenced day one of a two-day intensive training on legislative monitoring and Advocacy.

The two days training came following the signing of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding Between the two entities intended to enhance legislative governance and accountability.

Speaking at the opening of the training, the Executive Director of IDAD Joseph Cheayan said as a key sector of the Government, monitoring and tracking the works and activities of the Legislature to ensure transparency and accountability in the governance process is essential.

Among other things, he wants a more responsive and accountable legislature in the interests of the Liberian people.

"We are working to close the gap left behind by other civil society organizations ", he re-emphasized.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony was the Executive Director of InfoQuest Liberia Matthias Yeanay who challenged the participants to make maximum use of the training opportunity to effectively execute the project.

He commended his partner, IDAD for the continued collaboration and reassured InfoQuest's commitment to the process.

Yeanay stressed that accountability and transparency in any democratic space are important to the developmental growth process.

The ongoing training which brought together staff of the two institutions to serve as monitors under the project is now benefiting from the two days capacity development initiative.

Meanwhile, the training will also capture the functions, workings, and activities of the Legislature, reporting as well as tracking and tracking respectively.