Liberia: Bukonjadeh Group Renews and Doubles Sponsorship Deal With D-Rockas Female Basketball Team

Monrovia — The Bukonjadeh Group of Companies has renewed and significantly increased its sponsorship deal with D-Rockas, a team competing in the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) National Female League, for the 2025-2026 season.

The new agreement is valued at L$400,000, doubling the sponsorship amount from the previous season. The enhanced support reflects the company's growing confidence in D-Rockas and their commitment to developing female basketball talent in Liberia.

Abraham Ahmed Dolley, Vice President for Administration of D-Rockas Basketball Club, described the renewed partnership as a strong endorsement of the club's growth and the dedication of its players. He highlighted the club's mission to nurture basketball talent across the country and elevate the next generation of female athletes.

"Our mission is to develop our players' talents across Liberia and to elevate the next generation of female basketball players," Dolley said.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsor, Bukonjadeh CEO Elton Johns said the company is proud to stand with the D-Rockas team and believes in the impact the young athletes are making in Liberia.

"We are very excited to extend our partnership with the D-Rockas Basketball Club because these young ladies represent the heart, hustle, and hope of Liberia's future basketball," Johns said. "We are honored to walk beside them as they continue to make their mark in basketball life in Liberia."

Dolley expressed gratitude to the Bukonjadeh Group for its continued support, saying the renewed sponsorship will enable the club to invest further in its development efforts.

"This initiative is a commitment from Bukonjadeh, and it allows our players to dream bigger, train harder, and believe more deeply in what is possible," Dolley said. "We are incredibly thankful to the CEO and the entire Bukonjadeh family for their unwavering support."

As the Liberia Basketball Association season kicks off, Dolley reaffirmed the club's commitment to raising the standard of women's basketball in the country, noting that the sponsorship marks a bold step forward in that journey.